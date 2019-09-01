You are here

  • Home
  • World’s biggest camel festival helps make Saudi city top tourist destination
﻿

World’s biggest camel festival helps make Saudi city top tourist destination

Around 12,000 camels from throughout Saudi Arabia and other Gulf and Arab countries are competing in 439 categories for prizes worth $11.2 million. (SPA)
Updated 01 September 2019
SPA

World’s biggest camel festival helps make Saudi city top tourist destination

  • The Taif region makes a big contribution to generating Kingdom’s economic growth
Updated 01 September 2019
SPA

TAIF: The world’s biggest camel sports event has helped to turn a Saudi city into one of the Kingdom’s top tourist destinations.

Taif, which will continue to play host to the Crown Prince Camel Festival until Sept. 14, is helping to lead the country’s drive to develop domestic and international tourism.

Around 12,000 camels from throughout Saudi Arabia and other Gulf and Arab countries are competing in 439 categories for prizes worth SR42 million ($11.2 million).




Taif is home to the ancient Okaz market located at the crossroads of historical trade and Hajj routes. (SPA)

Camel markets in Taif governorate have witnessed a marked increase in prices for the animals in recent months, with many camel owners benefiting from participating in races to promote their stock and buy or sell camels and related products.

And the boom in business has had a knock-on effect on commercial activities elsewhere in Taif.




Taif is home to the ancient Okaz market located at the crossroads of historical trade and Hajj routes. (SPA)

Backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the festival aims to celebrate and promote the cultural importance of camels, while its growing success also provides a major economic boost to the Kingdom.

Combined with the Taif Season of activities, the region has witnessed a huge increase in visitor numbers, stimulating the local and national economy.




Taif is home to the ancient Okaz market located at the crossroads of historical trade and Hajj routes. (SPA)

One of the reasons the General Sports Authority (GSA), represented by the Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF), selected Taif to stage the camel festival was because it had one of the oldest camel fields in the Arab world.

But the area is also famous for its unique natural sites, moderate climate, adventure sports, culture and heritage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Taif, which will continue to play host to the Crown Prince Camel Festival until Sept. 14, is helping to lead the country’s drive to develop domestic and international tourism.

• The festival aims to celebrate and promote the cultural importance of camels, while its growing success also provides a major economic boost to the Kingdom.

• Combined with the Taif Season of activities, the region has witnessed a huge increase in visitor numbers, stimulating the local and national economy.

More than 400 mountain peaks, extending from west to southeast Taif, dominate the landscape which, along with numerous historical sites, help make it the primary destination for Arabs during the summer.

Taif is home to the ancient Okaz market located at the crossroads of historical trade and Hajj routes, and the old camel road linking it to Makkah through Al-Hada mountains is also an attraction.

The SCRF has adopted the famous Taif rose as the symbol of the Crown Prince Camel Festival. One of the most important agricultural products in Taif, 470 million roses are grown every year on around 3,000 farms in the area. These are processed in 36 factories to produce traditional Arab perfumes, and the sector is predicting major growth over the coming years.

By drawing tourists from all over the world with its varied attractions and events, Taif has made a big contribution to driving tourism in the Kingdom and generating local economic growth.

Topics: Camel Festival tourist destination Taif General Sports Authority (GSA) Saudi camel festival Culture and Entertainment

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Taif camel festival returns at full gallop
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi camel festival spokesman explains new guidelines

Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to export weapons, says CEO

Updated 01 September 2019
Mohammed Qenan

Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to export weapons, says CEO

  • Exec says SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030
  • Company also looking to fill the large domestic demand for military equipment
Updated 01 September 2019
Mohammed Qenan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia aims to be an arms exporting country, said Walid Abukhaled, the newly appointed chief executive for strategy and business development at Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

He said that SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030 and is looking to fulfill the large domestic demand for military equipment.

“The opportunity to localize military equipment at all stages — from manufacturing, maintenance and support — is promising. We’re keen to design and build equipment inside the Kingdom with local minds and manpower,” Abukhaled said.

Although Saudi Arabia is not experienced in the military industry, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan has goals in this field. 

“The shortage of experience and manpower is one of the obstacles that can be overcome. I see it as an opportunity to attract the youth in the Kingdom to the defense industry,” he added.

We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world.

Walid Abukhaled, chief executive for strategy and business development at SAMI

Abukhaled said that SAMI is working on initiatives with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to ensure the industry has the right atmosphere for companies to operate.

“The supply chain of military companies is a major initiative to support the infrastructure of the industry. We’re working with GAMI to have that in place to ensure that big companies can work smoothly,” he added.

Commenting on future plans, Abukhaled told Arab News that SAMI is planning to be a global source of defense equipment.

“The Saudi defense budget is one of the largest in the world and demand for the Kingdom’s equipment is very high. We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world,” he added.

Abukhaled told Arab News that the Kingdom needs to introduce defense and aerospace education for new generations.

“I think it’s important to partner with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. We need the local Saudi commission who are able to support sophisticated military equipment on the ground,” he said.

SAMI is hoping to collaborate with industries related to defense. Abukhaled said that “the future is about electronic warfare and cybersecurity. We must work with GAMI, the Ministry of Education and Saudi universities to find students that will enhance our industry.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Vision 2030

Related

0
Corporate News
SAMI acquires Aircraft Accessories & Components Co. Ltd.
0
Corporate News
SAMI, Hanwha to produce munitions in KSA

Latest updates

Taliban attack 2nd Afghan city as US envoy says deal is near
0
Rouhani warns Macron of Iran’s looming nuclear step
0
Hong Kong protesters plan to disrupt airport after night of chaos
0
INTERVIEW: Dubai’s Doyenne of the behavior-changing business
0
Defending champion Osaka defeats teenage sensation Gauff in US Open showdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.