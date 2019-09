Egypt’s Olympic team announced its 28-man squad for the two friendly matches against Saudi Arabia this month.

The games are part of Egypt’s preparations for the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations, which the country is hosting in November, according to Al-Ahram Newspaper.

The tournament determines the three African teams who will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics men's football tournament in Japan.

The Egyptian Olympic team will play their Saudi counterparts on Sept. 7 and 10.