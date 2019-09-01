You are here

South Korea’s August exports tumble for 9th month

The South Korean finance minister said the country is likely to miss this year’s growth target. (Reuters/File)
  • Tokyo’s export curbs and the political unrest in HK shake business sentiment
SEOUL: South Korea’s exports tumbled in August for a ninth consecutive month, on sluggish demand from its biggest buyer, China, and depressed prices of computer chips globally, government data showed on Sunday.

The bleak data clouded the outlook for Asia’s fourth-largest economy as a brewing trade dispute with Japan emerged as a new risk to the export-dependent economy on top of the prolonged conflicts between the US and China.

Exports in August plunged 13.6 percent from a year earlier, the Trade Ministry data showed, exactly matching a median 13.6 percent fall forecast in a Reuters survey and marking the third month with a double-digit rate of drop in exports.

That further dented growth prospects for South Korea and strengthened the case for an additional policy easing by the central bank, soon after a surprise interest rate cut in July, for the first time in three years.

“There’s no sign of the export momentum gaining strength as the US-China trade dispute continued while Japan’s export curbs and the political unrest in Hong Kong have shaken business sentiment,” said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment and Securities.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to report foreign trade data each month and its companies include some of the world’s top suppliers of chips, smartphones, cars and ships, so providing an early guide to the health of the global economy.

On Sunday, the finance minister also said South Korea was now likely to miss this year’s growth target, just two months after the government downgraded the goal to 2.4-2.5 percent from 2.6-2.7 percent earlier.

The sluggish exports in August were led by a 30.7 percent drop in shipments of semiconductor chips that account for a fifth of the total, while a decline of 21.3 percent in sales to neighboring China also contributed, the ministry data showed. The ministry said in a statement exports, excluding semiconductors, contracted 8.7 percent year-on-year.

Disputes with Japan were hardly a welcome development, although the effect has been negligible. Japan has tightened curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, and each has stripped the other of fast-track export status.

Imports in August fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier, largely in line with a prediction of a 4.0 percent drop in the Reuters survey. That brought this month’s trade surplus to $1.72 billion, compared with a $2.40-billion surplus in July.

The data came days after the central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent on Friday after a 25 basis-point cut in July.

South Korea’s economy grew 1.9 percent during the first half in annual terms and private sector organizations predict full-year growth will fall to as low as 1.4 percent from 2.7 percent last year, one of the worst figures in decades.

Southern Africa threatens to quit wildlife trade monitor

  • The CITES treaty, created more than four decades ago, regulates trade in some 36,000 species of plants
JOHANNESBURG: Southern African nations are threatening to quit the global wildlife trade regulator after it refused to relax restrictions on trade in ivory and rhino horn and imposed a near-total ban on zoos taking African elephants captured in the wild.

Ties soured during this week’s meeting of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in Geneva after numerous proposals from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc were rejected.

Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe — home to the world’s largest elephant population — asked for the right to sell ivory acquired through natural deaths, confiscations and culling.

The demand was rejected by a majority of 101 votes.

The CITES treaty, created more than four decades ago, regulates trade in some 36,000 species of plants and animals and provides mechanisms to help crack down on illegal trade and sanction countries that break the rules. But members of the 16-nation SADC bloc accuse it of turning a blind eye to Africa’s problems.

“The result has been failure to adopt progressive, equitable, inclusive and science-based conservation strategies,” Tanzanian Environment Minister George Simbachawene told the Geneva meeting.

“Time has come to seriously reconsider whether there are any meaningful benefits from our membership to CITES,” he said.

Accusations

The ministers accused the regulatory body of bowing to animal rights groups and unreasonably prohibiting the trade of African wildlife and products rather than regulating it fairly.

“A great disappointment, shocking outcomes,” said Botswana’s Environment Minister Onkokame Kitso Mokaila.

“I think CITES has long passed its sell-by date,” he said, adding SADC needs “something else ... that speaks to the issues of today.”

No member has permanently quit the Convention since it was adopted in 1963. The largely aid-dependent SADC region hosts the lion’s share of Africa’s wildlife.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa blasted the decision not to relax ivory laws saying the money — estimated to have a combined value of $600 million — could fund conservation projects.

“They bar us from killing our animals for selling ivory, but they want us to protect them from being poached,” he protested.

‘Non-state players’

Namibian Environment Minister Pohamba Shifeta said CITES was “increasingly becoming a forum dominated by non-state players with the agenda to divide and rule African states.”

“We are reconsidering our stay in CITES,” Shifeta said, suggesting regional and national talks could take place this year.

CITES’ refusal to overturn the international ban on ivory trade was, however, welcomed by conservationists.

Wildlife NGO Born Free’s head of policy, Mark Jones, told AFP that lifting it would have “seriously undermined” existing conservation efforts.

Poaching has decimated the world elephant population, which slumped in Africa from several million at the turn of the 19th century to around 400,000 in 2015.

Jones said devastated and vulnerable elephant populations would face “increased risk from poachers and traffickers who would not hesitate to use legal markets to launder illegal ivory into trade.”

He urged SADC countries to continue their membership and work with the international community to find solutions for species threatened by trade and trafficking.

Competition for resources is fierce, as growing human and wildlife populations increasingly encroach on each other’s space.

