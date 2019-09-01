You are here

Singapore plans a subterranean future

A man looking at the underground cooling system installation of a resort in Singapore. Planners in the country are now looking underground as they seek new areas for growth. (AFP)
  • Singapore is the latest city to try to make use of subterranean space
VIENNA: Space-starved Singapore has expanded outwards by building into the sea and upwards by constructing high-rises but planners are now looking underground as they seek new areas for growth.

The nation has carefully managed its rapid growth in recent decades to avoid the problems faced by other fast-developing Asian metropolises, such as overcrowding and traffic chaos.

But with its population of 5.6 million expected to grow steadily in coming years, authorities are now considering how to better use the space below the streets in a city that is just half the size of Los Angeles.

Singapore has already built an underground highway and state-of-the-art air conditioning system, but is now looking to house more facilities beneath the surface in order to optimize land use above it.

“We need to consider options for putting critical infrastructure underground,” Abhineet Kaul, a Singapore-based public sector specialist at consultancy Frost & Sullivan, told AFP.

“We have an increasing need for industrial, commercial, residential and green space on land in Singapore.”

According to a draft development plan released in March, authorities want to put utilities, transport as well as storage and industrial facilities underground in order to free up land on the surface. There are as yet no plans to put housing underground, however.

Three-dimensional technology will be used to produce subterranean maps, with three pilot areas targeted initially, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which created the development plan.

Singapore is the latest city to try to make use of subterranean space.

Finland’s capital Helsinki has tunnels housing car parks, shopping malls and even swimming pools, while Montreal in Canada has a so-called “Underground City,” a tunnel network connecting key points.

In a report commissioned by Samsung about what the world will look like in 50 years, experts predicted the appearance of “earthscrapers” — like an inverted skyscraper burrowing downwards for many storys — in an attempt to save space in overcrowded cities.

Singapore’s main method of expansion has been land reclamation from the sea, which has increased the country’s area by over a quarter to 720 sq. km., with most growth happening since independence in 1965. But reclamation has become more expensive as it moved to deeper waters, while countries that used to sell sand to Singapore have stopped exports due to environmental concerns.

Unregulated sand mining erodes beaches and riverbanks, affecting wildlife and removing natural barriers to flooding, and dredging the seabed can damage ecosystems, green groups say.

Moving facilities underground has advantages beyond saving space, including reduced use of air conditioning which could save energy in Singapore’s tropical climate.

Still, building underground in Singapore poses challenges — construction is difficult beneath an already urbanized environment while new projects will compete for space with existing subterranean facilities.

South Korea’s August exports tumble for 9th month

Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea’s August exports tumble for 9th month

  • Tokyo’s export curbs and the political unrest in HK shake business sentiment
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea’s exports tumbled in August for a ninth consecutive month, on sluggish demand from its biggest buyer, China, and depressed prices of computer chips globally, government data showed on Sunday.

The bleak data clouded the outlook for Asia’s fourth-largest economy as a brewing trade dispute with Japan emerged as a new risk to the export-dependent economy on top of the prolonged conflicts between the US and China.

Exports in August plunged 13.6 percent from a year earlier, the Trade Ministry data showed, exactly matching a median 13.6 percent fall forecast in a Reuters survey and marking the third month with a double-digit rate of drop in exports.

That further dented growth prospects for South Korea and strengthened the case for an additional policy easing by the central bank, soon after a surprise interest rate cut in July, for the first time in three years.

“There’s no sign of the export momentum gaining strength as the US-China trade dispute continued while Japan’s export curbs and the political unrest in Hong Kong have shaken business sentiment,” said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment and Securities.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to report foreign trade data each month and its companies include some of the world’s top suppliers of chips, smartphones, cars and ships, so providing an early guide to the health of the global economy.

On Sunday, the finance minister also said South Korea was now likely to miss this year’s growth target, just two months after the government downgraded the goal to 2.4-2.5 percent from 2.6-2.7 percent earlier.

The sluggish exports in August were led by a 30.7 percent drop in shipments of semiconductor chips that account for a fifth of the total, while a decline of 21.3 percent in sales to neighboring China also contributed, the ministry data showed. The ministry said in a statement exports, excluding semiconductors, contracted 8.7 percent year-on-year.

Disputes with Japan were hardly a welcome development, although the effect has been negligible. Japan has tightened curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, and each has stripped the other of fast-track export status.

Imports in August fell 4.2 percent from a year earlier, largely in line with a prediction of a 4.0 percent drop in the Reuters survey. That brought this month’s trade surplus to $1.72 billion, compared with a $2.40-billion surplus in July.

The data came days after the central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent on Friday after a 25 basis-point cut in July.

South Korea’s economy grew 1.9 percent during the first half in annual terms and private sector organizations predict full-year growth will fall to as low as 1.4 percent from 2.7 percent last year, one of the worst figures in decades.

