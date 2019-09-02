You are here

﻿

Saudis gain international exposure in World Women’s Bowling Championship

Nahla Adas in action during the World Bowling Women’s Championship. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis gain international exposure in World Women’s Bowling Championship

  • “We’re extremely proud of these women who represented the Kingdom in Las Vegas,” says Dr. Razan Baker
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LAS VEGAS: The Saudi national team have had their baptism of fire in international competition during the World Women’s Bowling Championship, which was held from Aug. 22 to 31 in Las Vegas.

Six women participated in the singles, doubles, trio and team events. “We’re extremely proud of these women who represented the Kingdom in Las Vegas,” said Dr. Razan Baker, team supervisor and a board member of the Saudi Bowling Federation.

“We have full confidence in the Saudi women’s team and their capacities to achieve great results in bowling, just like the men’s team.”

The trio of Mashael Al-Abdulwahid, Nahla Adas and Ghada Nimir ranked 50th out of 62 competitors in the trio event. The second trio of Amani Al-Ghamdi, Hadeel Termein and Mariam Al-Dosari ranked 54th. In the team event, the Saudi team ranked 26th out of 34.

Al-Abdulwahid, from Riyadh, said the experience was highly beneficial, developing her team spirit and giving her a better understating of what is expected of her.

“I was very happy to have my brother and his family with me in Las Vegas to support me. In such situations, support is very important,” she added.

Nimir said her participation encouraged her to develop her skills and achieve better results in future championships.

Al-Ghamdi, from Riyadh, said it was an honor to participate in an event that gathered elite bowlers from around the world, and she was very happy to be able to represent her country abroad.

Adas, from the Eastern Province, said: “The experience surpassed our expectations and taught us a lot, and we’re ready to achieve better results soon.” She added that the presence of her mother and aunt there boosted the team’s morale.

Al-Dosari said her dream was realized thanks to her efforts and support from the Saudi Bowling Federation. 

Termein, from Jeddah, said: “The championship won’t be the last one, and the journey is just beginning. More achievements are yet to come.”

Vivian Lau, secretary-general of the International Bowling Federation, expressed happiness at the participation of the Saudi women’s team. 

They will continue training after they return to Saudi Arabia in preparation for the seventh individual women’s championship, which will be held in Riyadh on Sept. 7 and 25, and the Asian Bowling Championship, which will be held in Kuwait from Oct. 20 to 30.

Topics: Saudi Bowling Federation Saudi Women Bowling Championship Las Vegas tournament

Related

0
Sport
Saudi women’s bowling team get ready for trios
0
Sport
Saudi Arabia women's team out to use bowling championship debut as springboard to success

Richarlison double fires Everton past Wolves

Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
AFP

Richarlison double fires Everton past Wolves

  • Arsenal fight back from 2 goals down to salvage point against Spurs
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Richarlison bagged a brace as Everton earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Wolves on Sunday.

Brazil forward Richarlison scored the winner with 10 minutes left at Goodison Park to hand the Toffees their second win of the Premier League season.

It was an encouraging day for Everton boss Marco Silva, who handed first Premier League starts to summer signings in Moise Kean, Alex Iwobi and Fabian Delph, the latter making his first appearance in the league since January with Manchester City.

All three made an impact with former Arsenal winger Iwobi scoring for the second successive game.

Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez, with his eighth goal in eight starts this season, had twice drawn the visitors level.

Arsenal fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Tottenham in a pulsating north London derby on Sunday which both sides will feel they should have won.

Spurs preyed on the Gunners’ vacant midfield early on as Christian Eriksen tapped home at the end of a flowing counter-attack before Harry Kane’s penalty doubled the Champions League finalists’ lead.

However, Arsenal were always a threat going forward and, after Alexandre Lacazette reduced the arrears in first-half stoppage time, were well worthy of a point after the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang got the equalizer 19 minutes from time and Arsenal even had the ball in the net again through Sokratis Papastathopoulos, only to see their celebrations cut short by the offside flag.

A share of the spoils sees Arsenal maintain a two-point lead over their local rivals with seven points from the opening four games to Tottenham’s five.

“Richarlison is the type of player that needs good performances and if possible to win more confidence in the way he likes to play,” Silva said.

“Last season, he did all the pre-season for us. This season he did Copa America and after was on holiday and started the first game against Crystal Palace with 13 days working with us.

“Miracles we cannot do. He needs time like all the players to be in the best physical condition.

“We are talking about a fantastic football player and a fantastic boy. He is the spirit inside our dressing room.”

Wolves remain without a win in four league games after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Only Bolton, bottom of League One with none, had scored fewer goals heading into this weekend than Everton.

But Silva’s side ended that run within 12 minutes, which provided as many goals as in Everton’s previous 180 on the pitch.

The opener was a shambles from Wolves’ point of view.

Conor Coady hesitated in playing a backpass to Rui Patricio so when he eventually did, the goalkeeper was taken by surprise and could only stab the ball to Kean, who fortuitously diverted it into the path of Richarlison and he blasted into the net.

Everton, with six successive home league clean sheets having not conceded since February in their last Goodison defeat, would have been hopeful of extending that run considering their record so far this season.

But that evaporated within four minutes as Adama Traore skipped past Lucas Digne and his low cross rebounded for Saiss to fire home from close range.

Back came Everton and Gylfi Sigurdsson swung in a right-wing cross which Iwobi headed home at the far post.

Joao Moutinho, one of the Wolves quartet rested after beating Torino in the Europa League in midweek, was introduced on the hour mark.

The changes worked as Jimenez leveled 15 minutes from time, the striker stealing in at the far post behind the napping Digne to bundle home a Ryan Bennett long throw flicked on by Willy Boly.

But Richarlison had the final say, heading home a Digne cross 10 minutes from time.

Topics: Richarlison everton wolves Wolverhampton Wanderers

Related

0
Sport
Watford stun Wolves to reach FA Cup final
0
Sport
Four-star Everton pile on the agony for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Latest updates

Richarlison double fires Everton past Wolves
0
US open World Cup title defense with comfortable victory
0
What We Are Reading Today: Expeditions Unpacked by Ed Stafford
0
More rebels lay down arms in Philippines
0
Norwegian ambassador visits Arab News office
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.