Saudis gain international exposure in World Women’s Bowling Championship

LAS VEGAS: The Saudi national team have had their baptism of fire in international competition during the World Women’s Bowling Championship, which was held from Aug. 22 to 31 in Las Vegas.

Six women participated in the singles, doubles, trio and team events. “We’re extremely proud of these women who represented the Kingdom in Las Vegas,” said Dr. Razan Baker, team supervisor and a board member of the Saudi Bowling Federation.

“We have full confidence in the Saudi women’s team and their capacities to achieve great results in bowling, just like the men’s team.”

The trio of Mashael Al-Abdulwahid, Nahla Adas and Ghada Nimir ranked 50th out of 62 competitors in the trio event. The second trio of Amani Al-Ghamdi, Hadeel Termein and Mariam Al-Dosari ranked 54th. In the team event, the Saudi team ranked 26th out of 34.

Al-Abdulwahid, from Riyadh, said the experience was highly beneficial, developing her team spirit and giving her a better understating of what is expected of her.

“I was very happy to have my brother and his family with me in Las Vegas to support me. In such situations, support is very important,” she added.

Nimir said her participation encouraged her to develop her skills and achieve better results in future championships.

Al-Ghamdi, from Riyadh, said it was an honor to participate in an event that gathered elite bowlers from around the world, and she was very happy to be able to represent her country abroad.

Adas, from the Eastern Province, said: “The experience surpassed our expectations and taught us a lot, and we’re ready to achieve better results soon.” She added that the presence of her mother and aunt there boosted the team’s morale.

Al-Dosari said her dream was realized thanks to her efforts and support from the Saudi Bowling Federation.

Termein, from Jeddah, said: “The championship won’t be the last one, and the journey is just beginning. More achievements are yet to come.”

Vivian Lau, secretary-general of the International Bowling Federation, expressed happiness at the participation of the Saudi women’s team.

They will continue training after they return to Saudi Arabia in preparation for the seventh individual women’s championship, which will be held in Riyadh on Sept. 7 and 25, and the Asian Bowling Championship, which will be held in Kuwait from Oct. 20 to 30.