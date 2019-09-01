NBB introduces NCR’s innovative 80 Series ATMs

National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has become the first financial institution in Bahrain to deploy innovative SelfServ 80 ATMs from NCR Corporation to support its digital strategy for customer growth, a press release said.

NCR, a global enterprise technology provider for the financial industry, will also provide NCR Direct Connection (NDC) Enterprise software to NBB to help integrate their self-service channel with the rest of its digital infrastructure to deliver a consistent consumer experience across physical and digital channels.

“NCR’s digital-first technologies and innovative software platforms allow us to redefine the ATM experience for our customers and seamlessly deliver next-generation banking services across physical and digital channels,” said Iain Blacklaw, chief operating officer at NBB. “We have always been a first mover in bringing world-leading banking technologies, and the inclusion of the innovative NCR 80 Series reiterates the same. Over the last 18 months our ATM fleet has been refreshed and our ATM footprint will increase by 30 percent until the end of this year.”

“NBB knows they can improve their customer experience through strategic investments in hardware and software to support their digital banking strategy,” said, Hussam Zahdeh, area vice president for NCR Banking. “We are proud to partner with NBB to make that experience a reality.”

NCR’s 80 Series ATMs will help NBB accommodate their customers’ growing use of mobile and contactless transactions. It features a 19-inch multi-touch display that allows consumers to swipe, pinch and zoom their way quickly through transactions.