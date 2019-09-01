LuLu Group to inject $500m investments into Egypt

You are here

Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy and Dr. Tarek El-Sebaiy signed the agreement with Yusuf Ali, in the presence of Mostafa Madbouly, Ali Al-Meselhi and Assem Al-Gazzar at the cabinet HQ in Cairo.
The Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade and the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities of Egypt signed an agreement with UAE’s LuLu Group to establish new hypermarkets in different parts of Cairo.

On behalf of the Egyptian government, Dr. Ibrahim Ashmawy, deputy minister of internal trade and chairman of Internal Trade Development Authority (ITDA) of Egypt; and Dr. Tarek El-Sebaiy, deputy minister of housing; signed the agreement with Yusuf Ali, chairman of LuLu Group International; in the presence of Mostafa Madbouly, prime minister of Egypt; along with Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Meselhi, and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem Al-Gazzar, at the Cabinet HQ in Cairo.

“When we started thinking about investing in Egypt, we had a plan to pump only $100 million, but today we finalized plans to invest $500 million to establish a number of hypermarkets and minimarkets, providing 8,000 sustainable jobs for the Egyptians,” said Ali, LuLu Group chairman.

Under the agreement, four projects will be built by the Urban Communities Authority within 12 months, with LuLu Group starting to manage and operate the projects in a period of three to six months from the date of completion of the construction in New Cairo, 6th October City and El-Obour, according to Al-Meselhi, minister of supply and internal trade. This is part of the government’s plan to attract foreign investments, he added.

Apart from this, LuLu is also finalizing plans to set up another six hypermarkets and four minimarkets with other developers from the private sector. LuLu is also in the final stages of discussion with the government to enter the wholesale market for vegetables and fruits and a logistics center to support its retail activities in the country. 

At present, LuLu has one hypermarket in the capital city Cairo where it employees more than 500 Egyptians. 

With 175 stores operating worldwide, LuLu is the fastest growing retail chain across 10 countries, which include the GCC, India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Founded in the early 1990s, it has successfully expanded to different parts of the world, garnering more than 1,600,000 shopping patrons everyday.

LuLu is one of the favorite shopping destinations in Saudi Arabia, where it offers a broad selection of international products. The UAE group is one of the Middle East’s top employers with its work force numbering around 50,000 people.

Huawei officially launched the “world’s most powerful” AI processor — the Ascend 910 — as well as an all-scenario AI computing framework, MindSpore.

“We have been making steady progress since we announced our AI strategy in October last year,” said Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman. “Everything is moving forward according to plan, from R&D to product launch. We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio, and today we delivered, with the release of Ascend 910 and MindSpore. This also marks a new stage in Huawei’s AI strategy.”

The Ascend 910 is a new AI processor that belongs to Huawei’s series of Ascend-Max chipsets. Huawei announced the processor’s planned specs at its 2018 flagship event, Huawei Connect. After a year of ongoing development, test results now show that the Ascend 910 processor delivers on its performance goals with much lower power consumption than originally planned.

For half-precision floating point (FP16) operations, Ascend 910 delivers 256 TeraFLOPS. For integer precision calculations (INT8), it delivers 512 TeraOPS. Despite its unrivaled performance, Ascend 910’s max power consumption is only 310W, much lower than its planned specs (350W).

“Ascend 910 performs much better than we expected,” said Xu. “Without a doubt, it has more computing power than any other AI processor in the world.”

Ascend 910 is used for AI model training. In a typical training session based on ResNet-50, the combination of Ascend 910 and MindSpore is about two times faster at training AI models than other mainstream training cards using TensorFlow.

Huawei also launched MindSpore, an AI computing framework that supports development for AI applications in all scenarios.

AI computing frameworks are critical to making AI application development easier, making AI applications more pervasive and accessible, and ensuring privacy protection.

As privacy protection grows more important than ever, support for all scenarios is essential for enabling secure, pervasive AI. This is a key component in the MindSpore framework, which can readily adapt to different deployment needs. Resource budget environments can be big or simple as needed — MindSpore supports them all.

