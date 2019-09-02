Traffic officers welcome Saudi students with gifts

MAKKAH: The Makkah Traffic Department distributed on Sunday the gifts, and guidance and awareness leaflets, to students and vehicles in public streets and school complexes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The campaign, which kicks off at the beginning of every academic year, was organized under the supervision of the director of the Makkah Traffic Department, Col. Fawaz bin Mansour Al-Hazmi.

The campaign aimed to congratulate students at the beginning of the new academic year, and promote traffic awareness among them through participating with them on this occasion.

Traffic guides spread on crossroads and in the streets to interact with drivers and passengers and instruct them to abide by traffic rules and laws.

More than 6 million public school students around the Kingdom went back to school on Sunday for the start of the academic year’s first term.

The Education Ministry printed and distributed 147 million textbooks before the start of the term.