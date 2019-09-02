You are here

﻿

Traffic officers welcome Saudi students with gifts

A traffic officer distributes gifts and guides on traffic awareness to passing motorists in in Al-Baha region, specifically to students. (SPA)
A traffic officer distributes gifts and guides on traffic awareness to passing motorists in Makkah, specifically to students. (SPA)
A traffic officer distributes gifts and guides on traffic awareness to passing motorists in Makkah, specifically to students. (SPA)
  • More than 6 million public school students around the Kingdom went back to school on Sunday for the start of the academic year’s first term
MAKKAH: The Makkah Traffic Department distributed on Sunday the gifts, and guidance and awareness leaflets, to students and vehicles in public streets and school complexes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The campaign, which kicks off at the beginning of every academic year, was organized under the supervision of the director of the Makkah Traffic Department, Col. Fawaz bin Mansour Al-Hazmi.

The campaign aimed to congratulate students at the beginning of the new academic year, and promote traffic awareness among them through participating with them on this occasion.

Traffic guides spread on crossroads and in the streets to interact with drivers and passengers and instruct them to abide by traffic rules and laws.

More than 6 million public school students around the Kingdom went back to school on Sunday for the start of the academic year’s first term. 

The Education Ministry printed and distributed 147 million textbooks before the start of the term. 

 

 

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

  • Over 1,900 people ready to develop skills in digital world
RIYADH: The Misk Academy, part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), has launched the third round of the Misk Udacity Program, in partnership with Udacity which aims to develop and build skills in the digital world.

Over 6,000 people have applied to the program, with 1,966 accepted to 14 online programs in programming, data, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the online course, students based in Riyadh and Makkah will attend a weekly session with their trainer, with seminars also being held at other locations across the country, in other areas, in order to initiate debates about the subjects and review contents and ideas raised.

The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

• It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

The program reflects Misk’s academic methodology which aims to present a comprehensive educational system that starts with training and ends with empowering graduates to become successful in the job market and compete at an international levels; 65 percent of graduates achieve progress in their career six months after the end of the program.

Misk is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and providing opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and leading them to a bright future through Vision 2030 in transforming and diversifying the Saudi economy.

