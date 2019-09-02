You are here

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund signs cooperation deal with British university

Dr. Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Sudairy, Director General of the Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf), and Cranfield University CEO Peter Gregson signing the cooperation agreement in Riyadh on Sunday. (HADAF photo)
Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund signs cooperation deal with British university

Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

RIYADH:  The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) signed on Sunday a cooperation agreement with a Britain's Cranfield University to design the Hadaf Leadership Academy, which aims to develop the skills of the private sector’s future leaders.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Sudairy, director general of Hadaf, said that these efforts would increase the number of young Saudis enrolled in the academy and further cooperation between the fund and the private sector.

“Together, we seek to invest in the human capital that leads enterprises to achieving the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plans, in addition to helping them create competent leaders, giving the trainees skills and learning from global models in leadership development,” he added.

The cooperation agreement is part of Hadaf’s efforts to contribute to raising the Saudization rate through training Saudi employees in the private sector.

The academy seeks to transfer global experiences and activate the principles of effective leadership through cases studies and practical projects.

The 12-week training program was designed as a five-phase integrated development journey. It starts with the nomination process, enrollment, the evaluation of applicants and selecting trainees.

The second phase offers trainees five days of training, which includes the distribution of projects.

During the third phase, the trainees return to their workplaces for six weeks to apply what they have learned.

The fourth and fifth phases include five days of training, project presentation and the graduation ceremony.

To enroll in the academy, applicants must be English-speaking Saudi nationals, work in the private sector, have a bachelor’s degree, five years of work experience and at least two years of experience in supervision and management.
 

 

Topics: Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

  • Over 1,900 people ready to develop skills in digital world
Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Misk Academy, part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), has launched the third round of the Misk Udacity Program, in partnership with Udacity which aims to develop and build skills in the digital world.

Over 6,000 people have applied to the program, with 1,966 accepted to 14 online programs in programming, data, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the online course, students based in Riyadh and Makkah will attend a weekly session with their trainer, with seminars also being held at other locations across the country, in other areas, in order to initiate debates about the subjects and review contents and ideas raised.

The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

• It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

The program reflects Misk’s academic methodology which aims to present a comprehensive educational system that starts with training and ends with empowering graduates to become successful in the job market and compete at an international levels; 65 percent of graduates achieve progress in their career six months after the end of the program.

Misk is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and providing opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and leading them to a bright future through Vision 2030 in transforming and diversifying the Saudi economy.

Topics: MISK Young Saudis Misk Udacity Connect Program Udacity Vision 2030

