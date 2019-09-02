You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong stocks hit by protests
﻿

Hong Kong stocks hit by protests

The unrest is beginning to bite as tourist numbers fall, impacting a range of businesses, with property and casino companies among the worst hit. (Shutterstock)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Hong Kong stocks hit by protests

  • The unrest is beginning to bite as tourist numbers fall, impacting a range of businesses
  • There is a growing concern that China will soon send in forces to quell the demonstrations
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank on Monday, with property firms among the worst hit after the city was gripped by another weekend of violence that saw protesters battle police in the streets and cause more disruption at the airport.

Pro-democracy campaigners also caused chaos on the underground rail system in the morning and have called for another general strike as the three-month movement shows no sign of letting up. The Hang Seng Index ended the morning session down 0.47 percent, or 122.16 points, at 25,602.57, with uncertainty over the China-US trade row also weighing.

The unrest is beginning to bite as tourist numbers fall, impacting a range of businesses, with property and casino companies among the worst hit. Henderson Land shed 1.92 percent, Sino Land dived almost four percent and Swire Properties retreated 0.19 percent, while casino giant Wynn Macau sank 2.93 percent, Sands China fell 3.51 percent and Galaxy Entertainment dropped 2.74 percent.

MTR Corp, which runs the city’s underground system, sank more than three percent. “Protests have become more violent and tense, heightening uncertainty over how all this will end,” said Philip Tse, associate director at Bocom International.
“The impression among mainland Chinese that Hong Kong is not a pleasant place to travel, or even work or go to school, could be more lasting and that will deal a substantial blow to the local economy.”

There is also growing concern that China will soon send in forces to quell the demonstrations, which have drawn millions on to the streets of the semi-autonomous territory to protest against what they see as an erosion of freedoms and increasing interference in their affairs by Beijing.
“Markets are fretting on the increased likelihood of direct Chinese intervention and what that would mean for the future of one of Asia’s leading financial centers,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

“The answer is, not good, to put it bluntly. The economic impact will surely show in Hong Kong data going forward and may temper the mood of equity traders in Asia as the new month begins.”

Topics: hong kong protests stocks

Related

0
World
Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike
0
World
Fire, tear gas and petrol bombs as Hong Kong engulfed by chaos

Swiss minister pessimistic on swift EU treaty

Updated 01 September 2019
Reuters

Swiss minister pessimistic on swift EU treaty

  • The Swiss retaliated by banning EU venues from hosting Swiss stock trading
Updated 01 September 2019
Reuters

ZURICH: Switzerland is unlikely to strike a deal with the EU this year over a stalled partnership treaty, its economy minister said, extending an impasse that has hurt bilateral ties and disrupted cross-border share trading.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has urged Bern to wrap up the accord before his term ends on Oct. 31, when German politician Ursula von der Leyen is set to replace him.

The Swiss government has also said it would like to clinch a deal by then if three final points can be clarified.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, however, told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper that he was pessimistic, given that representatives of Swiss labor, employers and cantons had been unable to find common ground Switzerland could use in the talks. “We want a good solution that can win majority support, and that is not the case at the moment,” said Parmelin, a member of the right-wing and euroskeptic Swiss People’s Party.

“I don’t think we can wrap up this year. Our agenda and that of the EU allow a conclusion only next year at the earliest,” he said, citing Swiss elections in October, the creation of a new European Commission team and a Swiss referendum due next year on abolishing free movement of EU citizens.

Brussels blocked EU-based investors from trading on Swiss exchanges from July 1 as the row escalated over the treaty under which non-member Switzerland would routinely adopt the EU single market rules. The Swiss retaliated by banning EU venues from hosting Swiss stock trading.

In Bern, resistance to the treaty — negotiated over 4-1/2 years and Switzerland’s top foreign policy issue — encompasses the normally pro-Europe center-left to the anti-EU far right, which both see the pact infringing on Swiss sovereignty.

Failure to secure a treaty deal with its biggest trading partner means Switzerland gets no new access to the single market, its crucial export outlet. The partners have 120 bilateral economic accords that would stay in place but erode over time when they are not updated. Research cooperation could also stop.

“I think the EU would weaken itself if it no longer cooperated with Switzerland on research,” Parmelin said. “We are then forced to seek alternatives, perhaps along with Britain, if the EU remains dogmatic.”

Parmelin played down a Swiss media report that he would urge post-Brexit Britain to join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which groups together Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. 

He said some Swiss politicians liked the idea but the Swiss Cabinet had not discussed it.

“I have not heard that this is needed by Britain. If Britons want that, we will review it, but I believe it would be risky,” he said.

“Given its size, Britain would dominate the rest of EFTA.”

Topics: Switzerland European Union (EU) Zurich Guy Parmelin

Related

0
World
Swiss parliament backs expelling militants to states that use torture
0
World
Swiss, Europeans express solidarity with victims of Zurich mosque attack

Latest updates

Hong Kong stocks hit by protests
0
US envoy meets Afghan leader over US-Taliban talks
0
Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
0
Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike
0
UN refugee chief urges India to ensure no one left stateless
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.