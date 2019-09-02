You are here

﻿

Maldives journalist murdered by Islamist militants

Ahmed Rilwan, a journalist for the Maldives Independent who wrote about corruption and Islamist militancy, was abducted in August 2014. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

  • Rilwan was murdered at sea after his abduction
  • Former president Abdulla Yameen and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment
MALE, Maldives: An abducted Maldivian journalist was murdered by Islamist militants, a panel investigating deaths and disappearances under the previous government said, in remarks that were critical of former president Abdulla Yameen.

Ahmed Rilwan, a journalist for the Maldives Independent who wrote about corruption and Islamist militancy, was abducted in August 2014, a year after Yameen was elected. Journalists and rights groups in the tropical archipelago say Rilwan’s criticism of the government and radical Islam could have made him a target.

Husnu Suood, the head of a Presidential Commission on Investigation of Murders and Enforced Disappearances, said his panel had received witness accounts from those directly involved in his murder. “Rilwan was murdered by radical Islamists associated with foreign jihadi groups who had earlier threatened him on several occasions,” Suood told reporters in the capital, Male, late on Sunday.

Rilwan was murdered at sea after his abduction, Suood said, but he declined to elaborate, saying details could hamper the investigation. Suood said Rilwan was seen as a threat to the recruitment of fighters from the archipelago by Maldivian militant groups linked to Syria’s civil war.

The panel, appointed by President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih in November after he defeated Yameen, found the former president attempted to “divert the investigation” into Rilwan’s abduction. But Suood said there was no evidence to charge Yameen in connection with the abduction and murder.

Yameen and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment. Activists complained of a crackdown on dissent under Yameen’s government, following the abduction of Rilwan and the 2017 murder of Yameen Rasheed, a blogger who also denounced Islamist militancy and state corruption. Yameen has denied any involvement in the murders.

Flash floods kill four, three missing in Kenya’s Hell’s Gate park

Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Flash floods kill four, three missing in Kenya’s Hell’s Gate park

  • The incident occurred on Sunday in the Rift Valley north west of the capital, Nairobi
  • The victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local guide and a non-resident whose nationality was not disclosed
Updated 46 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

NAIROBI: Flash floods killed four people and three are missing after their tour group was swept away at Kenya’s Hell’s Gate National Park, the state-run wildlife authority said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in the Rift Valley north west of the capital, Nairobi, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said on its Twitter account. “Search and rescue operation for three missing tourists underway in Hell’s Gate National Park. Two more bodies were recovered overnight, bringing the total number of the dead from the tragic flash floods to four people,” KWS tweeted on Monday.

The victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local guide and a non-resident whose nationality was not disclosed. KWS said the gorge in park was closed to the public on Sunday after the incident. The park is famous for its steam plumes from geothermal activity under its ground, and in areas adjacent to it, the steam is harnessed to generate electricity.

Gorges in the park are prone to flash floods and have in the past killed visitors. In 2012, floods killed seven who were part of a church group on a trek.

