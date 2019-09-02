You are here

Arab designers spice up Venice Film Festival red carpet

Molly Sims’ Zuhair Murad gown was equally impactful from the back. (Getty Images)
Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Stars from across the world have turned to Arab designers for their red carpet appearances at the ongoing Venice Film Festival.

From Romanian actress and model Madalina Diana Ghenea to Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, the international film industry’s leading ladies have been showing off a number of glittering ensembles from regional designers since the festival opened on Wednesday.




Madalina Diana Ghenea showed off a sparkling look by Zuhair Murad. (Getty Images)

Ghenea took to the red carpet last week in a sparkling nude-colored number by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad, which featured a gently scooped square neckline and no shortage of glittering silver embellishments, as well as a thin metallic belt at the waist.

US actress and model Molly Sims also showed off a gown by Zuhair Murad, but it was drastically different due to its pretty pink hue and cascade of rose-colored frills on the exaggerated shoulders. With a plunging neckline and beaded detailing on the flowy skirt, it stood out on the Venetian red carpet.

French model Gabrielle Caunesil opted for a vibrant gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi, best known for his edgy cuts and use of unexpected materials — he is a fan of plastic and glass. “Thanks @ramikadi for the beautiful dress, @renecaovilla for the princess shoes, @chopard and @armanibeauty for making me feel beautiful. It takes a village,” Caunesil took to Instagram to say.

Meanwhile, the director of Oscar-nominated film “Capernaum,” Labaki, chose a black gown by Lebanese talent Georges Hobeika.

The dress, which she showed off at Saturday’s screening of “J’Accuse,” featured a plunging rectangular neckline — which almost hit her navel — and gem encrusted details.




French model Gabrielle Caunesil opted for a vibrant gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi. (Getty Image)

Hollywood heavyweight Scarlett Johansson chose to show off a scarlet column gown by French fashion house Celine, designed by its French-Tunisian creative director Hedi Slimane.

The sweetheart neckline, hip-high slit and rouched material on the sparkling bodice combined to make it a standout look.

Johansson wore the Celine gown on the red carpet before Thursday’s screening of “Marriage Story,” a Netflix film about a couple — she plays an actress and he plays a theater director — with an eight-year-old son managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce.

Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver in the film that is competing for the Golden Lion award.

Although Johansson had her own experiences to draw on having most recently divorced French businessman Romain Dauriac in 2017, she said there was something of everyone behind the film in the brutally honest but tender character study.

 “It felt fated in a way,” Johansson said. “It came somehow at just the right time,” she told The Associated Press.

Highlights from American photographer Barry Iverson’s ‘The Tour’ in Cairo

Bab Al Jabiya is a hand-colored photograph. (Supplied)
Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

Here are some highlights from Barry Iverson’s “The Tour,” which runs at Tintera in Cairo until September 30. 

‘Antikhana Street Lift, Cairo’

Iverson’s solo exhibition juxtaposes found images with his own photography of historical spaces in Egypt and the Levant as they are now. “The Tour,” the catalogue suggests, “offers a vibrant commentary on past dreams and lives we have inherited in the present” and “obliges viewers to reconsider these seemingly old spaces.”

‘Bab Al Jabiya, Damascus’

This hand-colored image is typical of the American photographer’s inquiry into “the persistent image of, and desire for, the ‘Orient’ in our collective imagination.” It is one of a selection of hand-colored photographs on display, alongside more than 35 black-and-white images.

‘Ataba Square, Cairo’

This archival pigment print combines Iverson’s 1997 photograph with a found image from the 1920s and is a good example of the kind of images that have helped boost the timeless allure of Egypt as a symbol of the ‘Orient,’ even though, as the catalogue points out, often “they didn’t deserve to.”

