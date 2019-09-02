You are here

  • Home
  • Security official killed in clashes with militants in Tunisia
﻿

Security official killed in clashes with militants in Tunisia

The National Guard forces killed three militants in the gunfight that took place in the Kasserine province. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

Security official killed in clashes with militants in Tunisia

Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

A National Guard official was killed in clashes with militants on Monday in west-central Tunisia, local media reported.

The National Guard forces killed three militants in the gunfight, which took place in the Kasserine province, a security source told Tunisie Numerique.

The clashes occurred during a preventive operation conducted by a unit of the National Guard against the militant group in the region, who are believed to be affiliated to Daesh. 

Topics: Tunisia

Related

0
Middle-East
Tunisia’s Zbidi says he will amend constitution if elected president

Damascus hails Hezbollah attack on Israel across the Lebanese border

Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Damascus hails Hezbollah attack on Israel across the Lebanese border

  • Hezbollah said it had fired anti-tank missiles into northern Israel on Sunday
  • The Syrian government, which has been supported by the militia's fighters, said it was proud of the operation
Updated 28 min 40 sec ago
AFP

DAMASCUS: The Syrian government on Monday hailed Hezbollah’s strike the previous day on an Israeli military vehicle.
Hezbollah said it had fired anti-tank missiles into northern Israel on Sunday, destroying a military vehicle.
Israel’s army said it responded with around 100 artillery shells after Hezbollah fired two or three anti-tank missiles at a battalion headquarters and military ambulance, hitting both.
On Monday, the Syrian government threw its support behind Hezbollah, whose fighters have since 2013 been fighting on President Bashar Assad’s side in Syria’s civil war.
“The Syrian Arab Republic expresses its pride at the... operation that the Lebanese national resistance carried out against the military patrol of the Zionist occupier,” a source at the ministry of foreign affairs told state news agency SANA.
“Syria repeats that it stands fully by the Lebanese national resistance and its legitimate right — side by side with the Lebanese army — to work toward preserving the sovereignty of Lebanon,” the source said.
Sunday’s exchange of fire over the Lebanese-Israeli border comes one week after Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack on its southern Beirut stronghold.
On August 24, Israel also said it had carried out strikes in Syria to avert an Iranian drone attack on the Jewish state. Hezbollah said those strikes killed two of its members.
Israel has carried hundreds of strikes in war-torn Syria, mostly against what it says are Iranian or Hezbollah targets.

Topics: Hezbollah Lebanon Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash
Special 0
Middle-East
Hezbollah and Israel exchange fire on the Lebanese border

Latest updates

Damascus hails Hezbollah attack on Israel across the Lebanese border
0
Saudi forces arrive in Yemen's Shabwa to defuse tensions
0
Over 30 trapped as boat catches fire off California
0
Hurricane Dorian lashes Bahamas, menaces east US coast
0
Israel lifts Gaza fuel restriction after calm returns
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.