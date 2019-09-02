Five killed as massive explosion and gunfire rock central Kabul

KABUL: A massive explosion rocked central Kabul late Monday, killing at least five people in a Taliban-claimed attack near an international complex while the US special envoy leading talks with the insurgents visited the Afghan capital.
The blast took place in a residential area near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organisations, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
It came while Afghanistan's main TV station Tolo News aired an interview with the US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who was discussing a potential deal with the Islamist extremist Taliban that would see the US withdraw forces from five bases across Afghanistan.
Gunfire could be heard in the aftermath of the blast along with a secondary explosion when a nearby petrol station caught fire, sending plumes of smoke into the night sky.
"Five bodies and 50 wounded - all civilians - have so far been evacuated from the area," Rahimi said, noting the toll could rise.
Green Village is separate from the nearby Green Zone, a walled-off and heavily fortified part of Kabul that is home to several embassies including the US and British facilities.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujadid said a coordinated attack with a suicide bomber and gunmen was under way.
