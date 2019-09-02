You are here

﻿

Indonesia to ban export of nickel ore by January

Waste from a nickel plant in Papua New Guinea is seen in the waters of the adjacent Basamuk Bay, in Indonesia’s Papua New Guinea. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Indonesia to ban export of nickel ore by January

  • Exporters to stop shipments from that date regardless of standing contracts
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia said on Monday it will stop nickel ore exports from Jan. 1, 2020, two years earlier than initially flagged as it speeds up efforts to process more of its resources at home.

Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the Mining Ministry’s director general for coal and minerals, said the ban will be applicable to all grades of nickel ore and ordered exporters to stop shipments from that date regardless of standing contracts.

“That is why we are announcing now so they have four months of transition time,” Ariyono told reporters.

Speculation about an expedited ban and Monday’s announcement has boosted nickel prices. The three-month nickel contract on the London Metal Exchange gained 3 percent to $18,470 a ton on Monday, its highest in nearly five years, adding to Friday’s 9 percent gain.

Goldman Sachs said in a note on Sunday it expects London nickel prices to reach $20,000 per ton in three months due to the ban.

Ariyono said the timetable was expedited because of the limited pool of mineable nickel resources in the country.

“The national proven reserve for nickel is only 698 million tons, which can only supply smelting facilities for 7.3 years,” he told reporters, adding that Indonesia currently has 11 working smelters with input capacity of 24 million tons of ore. It has 25 more smelting facilities in the pipeline.

The government had initially said it would ban nickel ore exports from January 2022, according to a rule released in 2017.

It is retaining that later date for the end of exports of bauxite and copper concentrates.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Parliament last month vowed to push for adding value to the country’s natural resources exports.

Philippine nickel miners said they are likely to boost output of nickel ore next year to fill up supply gap left by Indonesia.

Topics: Indonesia Jakarta

Related

Business & Economy
‘Indonesia will not flood nickel market’
0 photos
World
Indonesia to move capital from sinking Jakarta to Borneo

Shanghai free trade zone sputters

Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Shanghai free trade zone sputters

  • While the Shanghai FTZ, opened in September 2013, has long struggled to live up to its initial promise of free-flowing currency and easier international trade
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: When China launched the expansion of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone (FTZ) recently and announced six new zones in July, officials touted the efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen trade ties with neighboring countries.

Yet, for many businesses the FTZs have simply failed to live up to their hype, undermined in part by Beijing’s capital controls as an escalating trade war with the US slows China’s economic growth to 30-year lows.

Back in Shanghai, in the first FTZ area, chairs lie overturned and desks sit empty behind padlocked glass office doors. Food courts that once overflowed with business diners have seen small eateries steadily shut up shop this year, leaving used chopsticks and plastic packaging scattered on the ground.

While the Shanghai FTZ, opened in September 2013, has long struggled to live up to its initial promise of free-flowing currency and easier international trade, more businesses are increasingly deserting the 28.78-square-kilometer Waigaoqiao zone.

China Merchants Bank, now the country’s fifth largest by assets and profits, disbanded a 10-strong FTZ corporate business team at the end of last year, said two people with knowledge of the situation, spreading the staff among other branches after the lender found that the FTZ’s promised benefits were rendered useless as capital controls tightened.

Moreover, according to several bankers, hundreds of specialized accounts lie untouched across the FTZ as capital controls and regulatory scrutiny make free movement of currency — the hot selling point of the zone — untenable.

The people could not be identified by name as they were not authorized to speak to the media.

CMB said the bank has restructured its team in Shanghai because it attaches great importance to FTZ business, adding that assets in free trade accounts have increased by 67 percent at the end of August from the start of this year.

A spokeswoman for the Shanghai government said the authority was not aware of the capital control snags.

“The FTZs have reduced opportunities for local government taxes and also contradict Beijing’s attempt to reduce capital flight,” said Andrew Collier, managing director of Orient Capital Research.

“There are many conflicting desires in the FTZ — and they can’t be as effective ultimately as Beijing would hope,” he said, adding that the same issues will affect the new FTZs.

The idea in 2013 was that an onshore yuan account opened in a free trade zone bank branch could be used as if it were already offshore, meaning it could be exchanged, or used in payment free of domestic restrictions.

But bankers found the reality far from the hype and as concerns over capital flight led regulators to clamp down on yuan leaving the country from 2015, usability deteriorated further.

Users of an FTZ account “have to tick more than 40 boxes before they conduct one transaction. After all the due diligence, the FTZ account is no longer convenient,” said Ding Jianping, professor at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics.

“Convenience, and the concept of auto transaction used to be the selling point,” he added.

And even though Beijing plans to expand the zones, capital controls will remain strict for the foreseeable future, meaning the FTZ is unlikely to improve for lenders.

There are currently 119 finance firms in Shanghai with a registered office including the words “free trade zone,” according to a data grab on Qichacha, an information provider that uses official company registration sources.

Out of the 119 finance firms, only 3 currently have a Waigaoqiao area address.

Shanghai Huarui Bank shut its Waigaoqiao branch back in 2015, only to open another in a different part of the free trade zone when the government expanded the pilot area. While the new branch is still handling FTZ business, the prospect for growth is losing steam, said a person with direct knowledge.

The Bank of Ningbo currently has four branches in the FTZ, but while they’re still expanding, most of the work done is normal banking business.

Topics: Shanghai free trade FTZ

Related

0
Business & Economy
Shanghai FTZ expansion to include commercial center
0
Business & Economy
Rules formulated to pave way for Arab FTZ

Latest updates

Shanghai free trade zone sputters
0
Algeria army chief wants presidential election in December
0
Explosion and gunfire rock central Kabul
0
UN criticizes transfer of 1,600 displaced Iraqis
0
Russia’s ambassador to Egypt dies, aged 68
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.