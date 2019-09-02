You are here



Afghan knife killer indicted on French murder charge

A witness to the knife attack is comforted by friends in Villeurbanne, southeastern France. (AFP)
AFP

  • The man, who is in custody, appears to have psychological problems and had smoked large quantities of cannabis before stabbing a 19-year-old to death and injuring others
  • Armed with a knife and a barbecue skewer, the man in his 30s blindly attacked passersby on a busy street by a metro exit in the Villeurbanne suburb of Lyon on Saturday
AFP

LYON: An Afghan asylum seeker who killed a man and wounded eight others in a weekend knife attack just outside the French city of Lyon was indicted Monday for murder and attempted murder, a prosecutor said.
Armed with a knife and a barbecue skewer, the man in his 30s blindly attacked passersby on a busy street by a metro exit in the Villeurbanne suburb on Saturday before being stopped by witnesses.
The man, who is in custody, appeared to have psychological problems and had smoked large quantities of cannabis before stabbing a 19-year-old to death and injuring others, Prosecutor Nicolas Jacquet said Sunday.
During “confused” interviews with police, the suspect said he was a Muslim who had heard voices saying God had been insulted and he was instructed to kill.
A first psychiatric evaluation revealed “an invasive psychotic state.”
The judges investigating the case applied for provisional detention, the prosecutor said.
The ongoing investigation is now focusing on the suspect’s profile, after his first statement did not explain his actions.
He arrived in France as a minor in 2009, then made a trip to Italy in 2014, Germany in 2015 and Norway in 2016, before he returned to France without his family in 2016.
Two years later, he received asylum but not refugee status.
He has since held a renewable temporary residence permit that expires in January 2020.
During his asylum application, the man was initially hosted in the CAO reception and orientation center of Villeurbanne in summer 2017, then stayed in an accommodation center from April 2019, Jean-Francois Ploquin, director general of Refugee Forum, which manages the shelter, told AFP.
While there, his “psychological fragility was detected,” Ploquin said.
He was then directed to a mental health center for refugees and a psychiatric institution in Lyon, but he did not want to receive care.
“On the other hand, no one had ever felt aggression on his part,” Ploquin said.

Explosion and gunfire rock central Kabul

Updated 02 September 2019
AFP

Explosion and gunfire rock central Kabul

  • Blast occurred near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organizations
Updated 02 September 2019
AFP

KABUL: A massive explosion followed by the sound of small-arms fire rocked central Kabul late Monday in an apparent attack near an area that is home to several international groups.
According to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, the blast occurred near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organizations.
No group immediately claimed responsibility.
Green Village is separate from the nearby Green Zone, a walled-off and heavily fortified part of Kabul that is home to several embassies including the US and British facilities.
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramerz said the explosion appeared to have been a car bomb, though some unconfirmed reports said it was a larger truck bomb.
“Police have been deployed to the site and we are awaiting more information,” Faramerz told AFP.
The blast came as an interview with US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was being broadcast in which he discussed a potential deal with the Taliban.
Even as negotiations for the accord have entered what is widely considered to be the final stages, violence has continued apace across Afghanistan.
On Saturday, the Taliban attempted to seize Kunduz in the north, and on Sunday, they launched an operation in the city of Pul-e Khumri, the capital of neighboring Baghlan province.

