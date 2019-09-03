Erdogan rebukes lawyers boycotting judicial ceremony at presidential palace

You are here

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the new judicial year's opening ceremony in Ankara on Monday. (Reuters)
  • Many of the bar associations said holding the ceremony in a location linked to the presidency signals a lack of separation of powers and the erosion of judicial independence in Turkey
ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday sharply criticized Turkish lawyers who boycotted a judicial ceremony on the grounds of his presidential palace, saying their method of electing bar association members should be changed.

Last month, at least 19 bar associations representing a vast majority of lawyers across Turkey, including in the three largest cities, said they would boycott the annual opening ceremony of the judicial year because it would be held on the premises of the presidential palace.

Many of the bar associations said holding the ceremony in a location linked to the presidency signals a lack of separation of powers and the erosion of judicial independence in Turkey.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey’s new all-powerful executive presidential system, approved in a referendum last year, did not affect the separation of powers and added that the presidential palace was the people’s home.

“Many of the accusations directed at the president, who is also the head of the executive branch, about the separation of powers under the new system are baseless,” Erdogan said.

“This venue does not belong to me. As I have always said, this venue is the home of the people and all state institutions have the right to easily use it.”

Erdogan added, “I congratulate the chairmen of our Court of Cassation and Turkish Bar’s Association (TBB) on behalf of my people for the strong and democratic stance they showed against this bigoted and provocative imposition.”

Erdogan also said on Monday that the election methods of bar associations were not “in line with representative democracy” and that this was an issue his government would tackle.

TBB Chairman Metin Feyzioglu, previously an outspoken critic of Erdogan and his governments, has come under fire for recently shifting position and appearing closer to the president. He was at Monday’s ceremony for the first time in five years.

“For us, if the question is our nation, the rest is not important. That is why we are here today,” Feyzigolu said in a speech. “We are here today because our citizens have an expectation from us.”

Turkey’s judicial independence has been hotly debated in recent years, especially since a crackdown on the judiciary and other state bodies after the abortive July 2016 coup and the country’s switch to an executive presidency in June last year.

Critics say the courts are under pressure from Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party. The government has repeatedly said the judiciary is independent and makes its own decisions.

“We didn’t attend the opening ceremony held at the palace today because it is as important to us that the judiciary looks independent as much as its actual independence,” Erinc Sagkan, head of the capital Ankara’s bar association, told Reuters.

“An opening ceremony that is held under the domination, the pressure, the roof of the executive powers will bring irreparable damage to the independence of the judiciary.” 

  • ‘We have shared some of our impressions and we have been talking to different actors, and so I think we will be even tougher in stopping the war.’
AMMAN: In an exclusive interview with Arab News, the Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom revealed that she has “new ideas” for ways to solve the war in Yemen. 

“I think we have come up with some new ideas. We have shared some of our impressions and we have been talking to different actors, and so I think we will be even tougher in stopping the war. We have to protect children who are dying, and stop the immense suffering that is taking place,” she said.

Wallstrom is on a tour of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman, and hopes to speak to all actors in the Yemeni conflict. “We have to make sure that there are discussions on what is happening, to continue the implementation of agreements, and to work with all actors. We have to stop this war. We have to ease the suffering of those that need humanitarian help.”

She also told Arab News that she hopes to talk to as many countries as possible during the upcoming UN General Assembly to convince them to support the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA), which has a $150 million deficit this year, due in part to the US’s decision to defund the agency providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians. 

“We have to raise the money. We will make every effort to do that, especially at the UN General Assembly, and we will insist on funding for the UNRWA.

“It is a constant problem — every year we do this and we will continue to do it. We would like to see a long-term political solution and to make sure that there is financing for refugees, because it is vital for millions of Palestinians.”

She also reaffirmed her support for the rights of Palestinians in the face of Israeli moves to annex further parts of the West Bank.

“Sweden recognized Palestine because we want to push for the two-state solution, we want to give hope to the people in Palestine and Palestinians everywhere. We want to make sure that we help Palestinians to fulfill their role in the two-state solution.

“We hope that we can share our experience. It would be helpful, too, if other countries would follow suit and recognize Palestine.”

Wallstrom played a role in drawing up the 2018 Stockholm agreement, the deal based around the port city of Hodeidah which, it had been hoped, would secure a ceasefire between Arab coalition-backed Yemeni forces and Houthi rebel militias in the area. That, though, has been complicated by subsequent events, with the Houthis taking the capital city of Aden in August.

“What has been happening in Aden has exasperated the situation — it has shown us the need for a solution. I think we have to act on several tracks right now. We have to make sure that there are discussions on what happened to continue the implementation of pre-existing agreements, and it is also important to work with all actors to achieve this. 

“That is why I am here to see what can be done. I am realistic. The only thing that remains for us is hope, and we keep that hope alive,” she added.

