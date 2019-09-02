Search form

King Salman meets with chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office in Jeddah

King Salman holds talks with the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Dr. Allahshukur Pashazade, in Jeddah on Monday. (SPA)
JEDDAH: King Salman welcomed the chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Dr. Allahshukur Pashazade, at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Monday.

Pashazade relayed the greetings of the Caucasus Muslims Office’s Leader and Azerbaijan’s President, Ilham Aliyev, while the king conveyed warm greetings.

During the meeting, they tackled aspects of cooperation in the service of Islam and Muslims, while highlighting the importance of reinforcing the tolerant and moderate teachings of Islam.

The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdul Aziz, Council of Senior Scholars member and royal court adviser Sheikh Saad bin Nasser Shathri, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf.

Assistant Special Secretary to King Salman, Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem, and officials from the Kingdom and Azerbaijan.

