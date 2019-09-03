You are here

﻿

Eight schoolchildren killed in China, suspect arrested

Schools have been hit by a number of knife attacks in China in recent years. (Shutterstock)
AFP

  • Officials did not say how the students were killed
  • In recent years, schools have been hit by a number of knife attacks in China
AFP

BEIJING: Eight schoolchildren have died and two others were injured in a “school-related criminal case” in central China, with a 40-year-old suspect arrested, local authorities said Tuesday, the latest attack targeting an educational institution in the country.
The man was detained by police on the spot following Monday’s incident in Chaoyangpo Village in Hubei province, according to a statement on the website of the government of Enshi city.
The local government is making “every effort” to organize the rehabilitation and treatment for the wounded, including psychological counselling, the statement said.
Officials did not say how the students were killed, but schools have been hit by a number of knife attacks in China in recent years, forcing authorities to step up security.
A knife-wielding man killed two people and injured two others at a primary school in central Hunan province in April.
The wounded were students but the age of the dead was not disclosed at the time.
In October last year, a woman attacked and injured 14 children with a knife at a kindergarten in China’s southwestern Sichuan province.
In April 2018, a man killed nine middle school students as they were returning home in one of the country’s deadliest knife attacks in recent years.

Australia says more Sri Lankans trying to migrate illegally

AP

  • Sri Lanka’s navy has intercepted 41 other people in the Indian Ocean who were traveling to Australia illegally
  • The political climate in Australia and the Easter bomb attacks in Sri Lanka could be factors in the increase
AP

NEGOMBO, Sri Lanka: An Australian general in charge of combating illegal migration says there’s been an increase in the number of Sri Lankans seeking to enter Australia illegally by boat in recent months.
Maj. Gen. Craig Furini, head of Operation Sovereign Borders, said Tuesday during a visit to the island nation that since May, 38 people have been returned to Sri Lanka by Australian authorities.

He said Sri Lanka’s navy has intercepted 41 other people in the Indian Ocean who were traveling to Australia illegally by fishing boat.
Furini visited the Negombo fishing harbor north of Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo, where some of the boats have departed from in the past.
He said the political climate in Australia and the Easter bomb attacks in Sri Lanka could be factors in the increase.

