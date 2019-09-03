Cherfan is Groupe PSA executive VP of Middle East & Africa

As part of the implementation of the “Push to Pass” strategic plan, Groupe PSA Global Executive Committee is evolving on Sept. 1 to meet the goal of being a benchmark in customer satisfaction worldwide.

Samir Cherfan has been appointed executive vice president of the Middle East and Africa region and becomes member of the Global Executive Committee.

Having successfully contributed to the results of the group in Middle East and Africa since 2017, Cherfan will bring his vast knowledge of the markets and partners of the region as well as his experience in various jobs of the automotive industry, such as engineering, programs and business activities acquired from different manufacturers.

He replaces Jean-Christophe Quemard, member of the Global Executive Committee, appointed starting Sept. 1 as Groupe PSA’s executive vice president for quality.

Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board of Groupe PSA, said: “These two appointments aim at strengthening the implementation of our ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan, which targets especially the accelerated deployment overseas and a Top-1 position in terms of quality. The experiences and skills of Samir Cherfan and Jean Christophe Quemard respond perfectly to this double ambition in their respective missions.”