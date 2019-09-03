Cherfan is Groupe PSA executive VP of Middle East & Africa

Marriott International has announced the official debut of Delta Hotels by Marriott in the Middle East and Africa with Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai. Within easy access to key business hubs including Media City, Internet City and Knowledge Village, the hotel is located in the heart of the Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR). With direct beach access, it rises tall between the Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach and The Walk, Dubai’s first shopping and dining promenade.
“We are excited to introduce the first Delta Hotel to the Middle East and Africa region and believe the brand has immense growth potential in our region with its clear ethos of — simple made perfect,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach Dubai will deliver on this promise by providing a full complement of streamlined services in a simple and straightforward way offering both choice and flexibility. Its strategic location, offers our guests the perfect way to discover the city in a manner that makes travel seamless and always enjoyable.”
The hotel’s 45-story tower houses 360 stylish rooms, offering a range of room types including suites and serviced apartments, each equipped with premium amenities. Guests can enjoy spectacular views of the Marina and Dubai’s cityscape from beach-facing rooms and many different parts of the hotel.
The hotel’s culinary offerings claim to flare up an appetite for every desire. The Brazilian restaurant Fogueira located on the 35th floor, takes guests on a journey into Brazil with its “all you can eat” meat cuts crafted to perfection. The restaurant offers views of Ain Dubai — highest observation wheel in the world. The classic American pub Speakeasy offers a selection of beverages, grills and live entertainment. Shores, the all-day dining boasts live stations and myriad flavors from around the world including Asian, European and Arabic. La Sala offers classic Italian while The Sama Lounge boasts refreshing beverages, a selection of platters and stunning views of Jumeirah Beach and the Dubai Marina.
The hotel offers 145 square meters of event space, including three multi-function rooms and a business center for meetings of every type. Guests can also expect to enjoy fast and free Wi-Fi, a 24x7 fitness center, a spa and an outdoor pool.
The North American four-star brand, Delta Hotels, with over 60 locations in gateway cities across the US, Canada, China, and Germany, was acquired by Marriott International in 2015.