Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Wissam Khoury, senior vice president and general manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) and APAC.
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Finastra has appointed Wissam Khoury to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) business. In this new expanded role as senior vice president and general manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) and APAC, Khoury is responsible for driving Finastra’s growth strategy, strengthening its regional footprint, accelerating sales and continuing to deepen customer partnerships across both regions. 

Eric Duffaut, president and global head of field operations at Finastra, said, “With over 20 years of experience helping financial institutions build competitive advantage and proven success in driving agile growth and results-driven teams at Finastra, Wissam is the right person to help us continue our journey and gain even greater market share in APAC.” 

Khoury said: “I am very excited to lead the new expanded territory as Asia is one of our fastest growing regions, with lots of opportunities to help banks drive digital transformation, cloud adoption and the move toward new platform-based business models.” 

Khoury has a successful track record in managing high-performing teams, having spent more than two years leading Finastra’s MEA operations as managing director.

Cherfan is Groupe PSA executive VP of Middle East & Africa

Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Cherfan is Groupe PSA executive VP of Middle East & Africa

Updated 2 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

As part of the implementation of the “Push to Pass” strategic plan, Groupe PSA Global Executive Committee is evolving on Sept. 1 to meet the goal of being a benchmark in customer satisfaction worldwide.

Samir Cherfan has been appointed executive vice president of the Middle East and Africa region and becomes member of the Global Executive Committee.

Having successfully contributed to the results of the group in Middle East and Africa since 2017, Cherfan will bring his vast knowledge of the markets and partners of the region as well as his experience in various jobs of the automotive industry, such as engineering, programs and business activities acquired from different manufacturers.

He replaces Jean-Christophe Quemard, member of the Global Executive Committee, appointed starting Sept. 1 as Groupe PSA’s executive vice president for quality.

Carlos Tavares, chairman of the managing board of Groupe PSA, said: “These two appointments aim at strengthening the implementation of our ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan, which targets especially the accelerated deployment overseas and a Top-1 position in terms of quality. The experiences and skills of Samir Cherfan and Jean Christophe Quemard respond perfectly to this double ambition in their respective missions.”

