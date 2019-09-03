Finastra strengthens APAC team with Khoury as new head

Finastra has appointed Wissam Khoury to lead its Asia Pacific (APAC) business. In this new expanded role as senior vice president and general manager for Middle East and Africa (MEA) and APAC, Khoury is responsible for driving Finastra’s growth strategy, strengthening its regional footprint, accelerating sales and continuing to deepen customer partnerships across both regions.

Eric Duffaut, president and global head of field operations at Finastra, said, “With over 20 years of experience helping financial institutions build competitive advantage and proven success in driving agile growth and results-driven teams at Finastra, Wissam is the right person to help us continue our journey and gain even greater market share in APAC.”

Khoury said: “I am very excited to lead the new expanded territory as Asia is one of our fastest growing regions, with lots of opportunities to help banks drive digital transformation, cloud adoption and the move toward new platform-based business models.”

Khoury has a successful track record in managing high-performing teams, having spent more than two years leading Finastra’s MEA operations as managing director.