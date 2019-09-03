You are here

﻿

Aramex moves tech infrastructure to AWS

Andy Isherwood, managing director of Amazon Web Services in EMEA.
Mohammed Sleeq, chief digital officer at Aramex.
Arab News

Aramex, a global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced that it will migrate all of its technology infrastructure from the company’s on-premises data centers to Amazon Web Services (AWS), in order to increase agility, speed of innovation, and security. In its first phase of cloud adoption, Aramex has built a data lake, which is hosting a big data infrastructure that leverages machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to further enhance the customer experience by transforming the last mile delivery.

Taking advantage of Amazon SageMaker, a fully managed machine learning service for building, training, and deploying machine learning models, Aramex’s in-house data science team built a data analytics and machine-learning platform on AWS. Utilizing this platform, Aramex is improving delivery accuracy by developing intelligent address prediction models that convert descriptive addresses into geo locations. The ML-based platform is also providing the company the ability to have accurate delivery time predictions, using calculations based on seasonality and capacity constraints. As a result of this adoption, Aramex has increased accuracy in shipping-date predictions by 74 percent, and lowered its average processing time for a prediction from 2.5 seconds to under 200 milliseconds.

Mohammed Sleeq, chief digital officer at Aramex, said: “Adopting AWS is pivotal to driving further innovation within our business and provides a platform for growth within Aramex. We are focused on enhancing the customer experience and solving industry challenges primarily around address management, volatility in volumes and last mile capacity. Today, we are able to look at our customers’ delivery experience and expectations from origination to last mile delivery and work backwards to identify technologies and processes that can help us to deliver faster, more efficiently, and operate with elasticity.”

Andy Isherwood, managing director of Amazon Web Services EMEA, said: “Aramex has a longstanding history of innovation, over many decades, and it is great to see how it is using cloud to solve unique industry challenges in the Middle East and North Africa. Combining this with our own experience of using ML technology for the transport and logistics of packages with Amazon.com, we look forward to helping Aramex leverage advanced and secure AWS technologies to further improve the customer service they deliver.”

Drivers can now add a host of fashionable and sophisticated black features to their Tiguan with the new R-Line “Black Style” design package, making the compact SUV yet more sporty and dynamic-looking.

The new black style for the compact SUV is available as an optional package in the R-Line Tiguan. This new addition brings black finishes to its R-Line trim with black exterior mirror housings, black roof rail, “R” style bumpers, air intakes with black fins, headlights’ frames in high-gloss black, as well as optional 20-inch Suzuka black alloy wheels — adding more onto the sharp and sporty feel of the Tiguan. 

The black style package comes as an optional extra along with the R-Line package for a total price of 9,226 dirhams ($2,500). It is available in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

The Tiguan was first launched in 2007 and is not only a global bestseller, but a bestselling model for the Volkswagen brand in the Middle East region. The second generation of this vehicle was launched in 2016 and became the first Volkswagen SUV to be based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), the same as the popular Volkswagen Golf and the new Teramont 7-seater. 

Jigar Rajani, product manager at Volkswagen Middle East, said: “We are extremely excited to introduce the new black style package of the R-Line Tiguan to the Middle East. Black packages have earned a wide success across this region and we are pleased to present our compact SUV in this special and sophisticated look. This package is really for those customers who want practicality but want to also make a statement on the roads.” 

The Tiguan is one of the world’s most advanced compact SUVs with innovative features enhancing the vehicle’s safety, convenience, infotainment and dynamism. The vehicle provides optimum comfort including a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, LED headlights with cornering lights feature, interior ambience and environment lighting, as well as a panoramic sunroof.

The Tiguan includes an array of available options on the technology front, including adaptive cruise control, parking assist, front assist, and an electric tailgate. It also includes an optional 10.25-inch Active Info display — an interactive fully-digital main instrumental panel and head-up display. Additionally, via App Connect, it integrates all of today’s smartphones of the Apple and Android worlds into the functionality of the infotainment system.

