Internet blackout as troops move to quell Papua unrest

Papua has seen two weeks of mass protests and deadly riots sparked by anger over racism and fresh calls for self-rule. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Natalia Laskowska

Internet blackout as troops move to quell Papua unrest

  Extra 6,000 security personnel drafted in and access to foreigners restricted
Updated 23 sec ago
Natalia Laskowska

JAKARTA: An internet blackout in Indonesia’s Papua will remain in place until violent pro-independence protests have been quelled, security chiefs have warned.

Indonesian authorities have drafted thousands more troops into the region and further limited access to foreigners as demonstrations entered their third week.

“We are forced to do it and I have promised many times that we will withdraw the troops, we will restore access to social media … I will make sure it happens once the situation returns to normal,” Indonesia’s Security Minister Wiranto said on Monday.

He added that the situation had forced the government to restrict foreigners from entering West Papua and Papua province after four Australians, who reportedly participated in a pro-independence rally, were on Monday deported from the country.

National Police chief, Gen. Tito Karnavian, on Sunday announced that an additional 6,000 security personnel had been deployed to the region.

Thousands of people in both Papuan provinces took to the streets on Aug. 19 in protest at alleged abuse against Papuan students in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province.

The students were reportedly attacked by security personnel and members of mass organizations who accused them of refusing to celebrate Indonesia’s Independence Day on Aug. 17. Many were besieged in their dormitory, verbally abused, fired on with tear gas, and briefly arrested.

The incident led to a series of protests against discrimination and racial abuse. In recent days, however, they have turned into pro-independence demonstrations. Reports said at least nine civilians were killed during protests last week, but the internet blackout has made it difficult to verify the claims.

The process of merging what is now West Papua and Papua (called collectively “West Papua” by pro-independence activists) with Indonesia started in the early 1960s, when the young republic, formerly a Netherlands colony, took over the last part of the region where the Dutch were still present. The move was authorized by the 1962 UN General Assembly.

Papua officially became Indonesian in 1969, following an election known as the Act of Free Choice, in which 1,000 representatives of various Papuan tribes voted in favor of joining the Republic of Indonesia. As their votes were cast in a heavy military presence, the referendum has also been referred to as the Act of No Choice. It was, however, recognized by the UN.

Today, very few among the Indonesian public would claim that the plebiscite was properly executed. This is a main argument of the Papuan separatist movement and rights groups for an open debate and a democratic vote on self-determination.

However, according to Saiful Mujani, it is not likely to happen in the foreseeable future.

The political science professor at Jakarta’s State Islamic University Syarif Hidayatullah and founder of Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting, told Arab News: “I don’t see any members of the elite opting for a Papua referendum. They look at Indonesia’s integrity, and Papua is seen as a part of it. If Papua is allowed to hold a referendum, other regions might demand one as well. It could have a ripple effect.”

A low-level insurgency against Jakarta has been waged since the 1969 referendum. Periodic crackdowns on dissenters, and security operations against armed separatists in Papua, almost always draw international outrage and raise concerns over violations by the Indonesian military.

While some of the incidents have been investigated by the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), with clear demands for holding members of the security forces accountable, limited access to the region for foreign journalists and rights monitors suggest many cases remain unrecorded.

Reports of abuse, harassment and arbitrary detentions last year prompted then UN rights chief, Zeid Raad Al-Hussein, to request the Indonesian government to allow his office to investigate human rights conditions in Papua. While the authorities promised to facilitate the visit, the invitation to the UN high commissioner has not yet been honored.

Instead, since December security measures have been heightened in the region following a massacre of construction workers in Nduga regency, for which members of the separatist movement claimed responsibility.

Shootings between joint police and military personnel and armed militants have become regular, while more frequent searches of political activists and bans on their gatherings in Papua have turned long-simmering resentment into rage, sparking the ongoing protests.

What makes the current rallies in Papua different from previous protests are the clear calls for independence and a massive display of separatist sentiment, with the Morning Star flag prominently featured during demonstrations. As in previous years activists have been jailed for raising the flag used by the Free Papua Movement (OPM).

The future of Papua now depends on how Indonesian President Joko Widodo handles the current situation, and whether he will be able to win the hearts and minds of Papuans, Airlangga Pribadi Kusman, political science professor at Airlangga University in Surabaya, told Arab News.

“This approach will have to touch the roots of the problem by addressing past and current human rights violations and bringing sociocultural rehabilitation, as the Papuan people feel discriminated and marginalized even in their own land.

“It must also address governance problems between the central and local government, which result in a failure to improve and provide appropriate access to health care, education and to strengthen the peoples’ economy,” he said.

The professor added that sending more troops to the region showed that the government’s current priority was national security. “The national security approach that disregards human security will not solve the crisis or any other problem in Papua.”

Topics: Jakarta Papua Indonesia

Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture

Russian Federation: Public Spaces Development Program
Updated 04 September 2019
Jennifer Bell

Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture

  • Projects focus on 'communities in which Muslims have a significant presence'
  • Each winning project will be awarded a share of a $1 million prize money
Updated 04 September 2019
Jennifer Bell

ABU DHABI: A floating bamboo school-cum-hostel for single women, a wasteland transformed into a wetland and a culture museum built in the heart of one of the world’s longest-running conflicts are among the winners of a triennial award for architecture serving Muslims.
The Aga Khan Award for Architecture was established in 1977 by Aga Khan, the Muslim spiritual leader, to celebrate projects that “successfully address the needs and aspirations of communities in which Muslims have a significant presence.”
The six frontrunners of the 2019 edition were announced this week with projects from two Gulf Cooperation Council countries — the UAE and Bahrain — in addition to Bangladesh, Palestine, Senegal and Russia being picked as winners. It is the first time that the UAE and Bahrain have won recognition.
The 2019 jury said it “sought to select projects that question the conventional practice of the profession and set in place inspirational pathways through which architects can take on societal problems.”
The Wasit Wetland Centre — part of a larger project to rehabilitate an ancient chain of wetlands along the UAE’s coast — is a design that saw the transformation of an almost 20-acre rubbish dump in the emirate of Sharjah into a wetland that is now a nature reserve for 350 bird species.

The judges said the centre “stands out as a remarkable, indeed unique, collaborative project combining architectural excellence with a deep commitment to ecological imperatives,” while also achieving “highly commendable educational and recreational purposes.
The project sets a powerful precedent that encourages low-impact and environmentally conscious development in a region known for its propensity to go in the opposite direction.”
Bahrain’s Revitalization of Muharraq project, which highlights the World Heritage Site’s pearling history, was initiated as a series of restoration projects. It evolved into a comprehensive programme to rebalance the city’s demographic makeup by creating public cultural spaces.
The judges said the building restoration and the introduction of contemporary sites provided a vessel for curated cultural activities, with the “Pearl Route” — which guides visitors through the area’s heritage — noted as a particular highlight.
Meanwhile, IDOM’s prize-winning Alioune Diop University Teaching and Research Unit is a lecture building in Bambey, Senegal, where a scarcity of resources led to the use of bioclimatic strategies, includes a large double-roof canopy and latticework that avoids solar radiation but allows air to flow through it. By employing familiar construction techniques and following sustainability principles, it succeeded in keeping costs and maintenance demands to a minimum, while still making a bold architectural statement.
“As buildings have a direct impact on climate change and the environment, the unit represents a commendable example of how fundamental principles of sustainability and energy efficiency are translated into a well-integrated and elegant design that also has a low impact on its surroundings,” judges said.
Bangladesh’s Arcadia Education Project is located in South Kanarchor. The project — a modular structure incorporating space for a preschool, a hostel, a nursery and a vocational training centre — takes a novel approach to a riverine site that is flooded for up to 5 months every year.
Russia’s Public Spaces Development Program is reviving over 300 public spaces in Tatarstan, Kazan. It seeks to counter the rise of private ownership by prioritising public spaces.
The judges said public spaces “reinforce the sense of community, the identity of the villages and cities and the role it plays in the development of civil society.”

Topics: Bahrain Bangladesh Palestine Russian Federation Senegal UAE

