‘Stifling’ lockdown in Kashmir condemned

JEDDAH: An influential Islamic human rights organization on Tuesday slammed New Delhi for its continued “stifling inhuman” curfew and communications blackout imposed on Indian-administered Kashmir.
The powerful Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) described the security blockade in force since Aug. 5 as an “appalling” situation which showed no sign of letup despite widespread international condemnation.
In a statement the commission warned that international human rights organizations had issued genocide alerts, and it called for an immediate restoration of civil liberties.
The region had been “turned into the world’s largest prison” following the Indian government’s decision to revoke Kashmir’s special status, and this was having “severe human rights and humanitarian repercussions” for the Kashmiri population, the IPHRC said.
It added that there had been credible media reports confirming that more than 5,000 mostly young Kashmiris had been illegally detained by Indian security forces.
