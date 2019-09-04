You are here

UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food ahead of Brexit No Deal

British PM Boris Johnson is threatening to take Britain out of the EU on Oct.31 without a transition deal. (AP)
Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food ahead of Brexit No Deal

Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: British retailers saw their sales flat-line in August as shoppers cut back on non-essentials and some households stockpiled food ahead of Brexit, surveys showed on Tuesday.

Annual total sales growth fell to zero from the weakest July rise on record of 0.3 percent, the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which groups major high-street chains and supermarkets, said.

That pushed down the average pace of sales growth over the past 12 months to 0.4 percent, the weakest levels since the
consortium began its data collection in 1995.

“Greater economic and political uncertainty has driven down consumer demand,” BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said. “While the summer weather gave a small boost to food sales, this was canceled out by a drop in non-food sales.”

Britain’s consumers have propped up Britain’s economy since the 2016 Brexit referendum, helping to offset cuts to investment spending by companies. But economists say recent signs of a weakening in spending by households raise the risk of a recession as the country prepares to leave the EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 without a transition deal to smooth the economic shock, unless Brussels makes concessions which it has so far ruled out.

The BRC showed that in like-for-like terms, which strips out changes in retail space, sales were down 0.5 percent compared with August 2018, their fifth fall in the first eight months of 2019.

Barclaycard also said it saw signs of concern about Brexit among consumers.

The payments card firm reported monthly consumer spending growth of 1.3 percent — sharply slower than growth of 4.5 percent in August last year.

Spending at discount stores bucked the trend and rose by 8 percent, a sign of the cautious mood of many consumers.

A survey commissioned by Barclaycard showed almost one in five respondents was stockpiling everyday items in case of shortages in the future.

Tinned foods, household supplies and dried goods topped the list of stockpiled products, it said.

However, a senior executive of a major British supermarket group, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters its most recent sales data had not shown any evidence of any
consumer stockpiling.

“A weak pound and worries about rising prices are causing concern for many, with Brits looking to better balance their household budgets,” said Esme Harwood, a Barclaycard director.

“That said, spending at pubs and restaurants remains robust, suggesting Brits have been making the most of the longer days by relaxing and dining out.” 

Topics: UK

Saudi Stock Exchange has a healthy IPO pipeline, says chief

Updated 04 September 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi Stock Exchange has a healthy IPO pipeline, says chief

  Khalid Al-Hussan says it is ready to launch Aramco whenever government gives go-ahead
Updated 04 September 2019
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) said it has “a good pipeline” of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming months, and is ready to stage the biggest of them all, that of Saudi Aramco, whenever the government decides to launch it.

Speaking exclusively to Arab News as Tadawul marked its full inclusion in the MSCI index of emerging market (EM) bourses, Khalid Al-Hussan said: “Taking into account all the pressures that EM markets around the world are facing, we feel we’re in good shape, and we see a good pipeline of IPOs coming through.”

On the Aramco IPO, preparations for which have accelerated in recent weeks, he said: “We confirm our readiness for Aramco, but we’re still waiting for the final decision by the issuer. They’ll share with us the plan, but we’re still waiting for more clarity.”

Saudi Arabia's transport minister, Nabeel Al-Amudi, was appointed to the Aramco board, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. It followed the appointment of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the Public Investment Fund, as chairman of the oil company.

News that the Kingdom was to be included this year in the MSCI index meant that many global institutions rushed to buy Saudi stocks, leading to an inflow of $18 billion to the Kingdom and a big jump in Tadawul, up as much as 19 percent earlier this year.

But the pace of foreign investment has fallen since investing institutions satisfied their requirements in Saudi markets, and the percentage increase for the year is now in low single digits. On Tuesday, the TASI index closed at 7,924 points, compared to 7,798 at the start of the year.

FASTFACT

$18bn

The Tadawul has attracted an inflow of $18 billion in foreign funds this year.

Tarek Fadlallah, CEO of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, said: “While Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in the global indices is positive, it provides no guarantees about the market’s performance in the future, and leaves it vulnerable to shifts in foreign investor sentiment.” Al-Hussan is determined to maintain the attraction of Tadawul for new foreign investors. “We started, with the beginning of our communication with international investors two years ago, to be visible and educate international investors about the market and what’s coming, and how do we handle their investments from a practice perspective.”

He added: “We gained the confidence of international investors through this, and through the MSCI inclusion. We continue that dialogue, both ourselves and Saudi corporates, in front of international investors through different channels, to educate them about changes and practices.”

Al-Hussan said: “We need to continue to enhance our offering activity, whether these are products or services we need to introduce and compete with other markets, as well as more companies. Certain investors invest in different sectors, so we continue to understand these types of investors and bring more diversified offerings to the market.”

Among these offerings will be new IPOs. “If you look at the IPOs that have come to the market this past year, I believe that their success was mainly focused on introducing new sectors. Our role is to continue that dialogue by opening more sectors to the market,” he said, hinting at new offerings by educational and service companies.

Both Tadawul and its regulator, the Capital Markets Authority, are studying applications from new issuers. “The readiness of an application differs from one issuer to another. Some are in advanced stages, some will need more time. But that gives us a good comfort level about the health of the pipeline,” Al-Hussan said, adding that he is happy with the level of retail investor involvement in the market. Some analysts have pointed to a decline in trading activity by non-institutional investors. “If you look at regional markets or EM liquidity over the last two years, we’ve seen strong pressure on liquidity in these markets. If you compare this liquidity in the Saudi market — we announce this liquidity every Sunday — I believe that we’re still at a good level,” he said, citing a daily average of $1 billion worth of shares traded.

“But of course we’ll continue to offer more products, more regulatory frameworks to continue to gauge that interest by retail investors, which is an important and positive element of our market liquidity.”

Topics: Tadawul

