You are here

  • Home
  • Fashion brand distances itself from unrest with statement on Chinese social media
﻿

Fashion brand distances itself from unrest with statement on Chinese social media

China is a key market for Spanish fashion retailer Zara. Last year the brand was widely attacked on Chinese social media for identifying Taiwan as a country. (Reuters)
Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

Fashion brand distances itself from unrest with statement on Chinese social media

Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: Spanish fashion brand Zara, seeking to avoid becoming embroiled in controversy over protests in Hong Kong, issued a statement on Chinese social media expressing support for China’s sovereignty over the Asian financial hub.

Zara, owned by the world’s biggest clothing retailer Inditex, made its statement late on Monday after Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao asked if the closure of four Hong Kong Zara stores on Monday was in support of a student strike.

The fashion house said on China’s Weibo social media platform that it supported the “one country, two systems” policy under which China rules Hong Kong and said it had not supported strikes.

The brand became a top trending topic on Weibo, with one hashtag “Zara statement” viewed more than 170 million times by Tuesday morning.

A source close to Inditex said on Tuesday that some Zara stores in Hong Kong had been forced to delay opening on Monday because staff had trouble getting to work due to transport problems linked to the protests, but that all Zara stores in Hong Kong opened eventually on Monday.

Thousands of Hong Kong university and school students boycotted class on Monday and rallied peacefully for democracy, following a weekend marred by some of the worst violence since unrest escalated more than three months ago. Shops in Hong Kong have often shut their doors when protests are taking place nearby.

Foreign brands are under increasing pressure from Chinese consumers and regulators to fall into line on contentious issues around Chinese sovereignty and its territorial claims.

Inditex has hundreds of stores in China, including other fashion brands such as Massimo Dutti and Bershka alongside Zara. China is second only to domestic market Spain in number of stores for the retailer.

Many Western fashion brands have been forced to clarify their positions on Chinese sovereignty as the Hong Kong protests fuel nationalist fervor on social media.

Last month, a number of Chinese brand ambassadors of fashion labels from Coach to Givenchy severed ties with the companies over products which they said violated China’s sovereignty by identifying Hong Kong and Taiwan as countries.

Last year, Zara was criticised on Chinese social media for placing Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China sees as a breakaway province, in a pull-down list of countries on its Chinese website. 

Topics: China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Zara brand owner Inditex reports margin improvement despite strong euro
Special 0
Pakistan
Three Dubai-based fashionistas explain style differences between Pakistan and the UAE

Saudi Stock Exchange has a healthy IPO pipeline, says chief

Updated 04 September 2019
Frank Kane

Saudi Stock Exchange has a healthy IPO pipeline, says chief

  • Khalid Al-Hussan says it is ready to launch Aramco whenever government gives go-ahead
Updated 04 September 2019
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) said it has “a good pipeline” of initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming months, and is ready to stage the biggest of them all, that of Saudi Aramco, whenever the government decides to launch it.

Speaking exclusively to Arab News as Tadawul marked its full inclusion in the MSCI index of emerging market (EM) bourses, Khalid Al-Hussan said: “Taking into account all the pressures that EM markets around the world are facing, we feel we’re in good shape, and we see a good pipeline of IPOs coming through.”

On the Aramco IPO, preparations for which have accelerated in recent weeks, he said: “We confirm our readiness for Aramco, but we’re still waiting for the final decision by the issuer. They’ll share with us the plan, but we’re still waiting for more clarity.”

Saudi Arabia's transport minister, Nabeel Al-Amudi, was appointed to the Aramco board, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. It followed the appointment of Yasir Al-Rumayyan, head of the Public Investment Fund, as chairman of the oil company.

News that the Kingdom was to be included this year in the MSCI index meant that many global institutions rushed to buy Saudi stocks, leading to an inflow of $18 billion to the Kingdom and a big jump in Tadawul, up as much as 19 percent earlier this year.

But the pace of foreign investment has fallen since investing institutions satisfied their requirements in Saudi markets, and the percentage increase for the year is now in low single digits. On Tuesday, the TASI index closed at 7,924 points, compared to 7,798 at the start of the year.

FASTFACT

$18bn

The Tadawul has attracted an inflow of $18 billion in foreign funds this year.

Tarek Fadlallah, CEO of Nomura Asset Management in the Middle East, said: “While Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in the global indices is positive, it provides no guarantees about the market’s performance in the future, and leaves it vulnerable to shifts in foreign investor sentiment.” Al-Hussan is determined to maintain the attraction of Tadawul for new foreign investors. “We started, with the beginning of our communication with international investors two years ago, to be visible and educate international investors about the market and what’s coming, and how do we handle their investments from a practice perspective.”

He added: “We gained the confidence of international investors through this, and through the MSCI inclusion. We continue that dialogue, both ourselves and Saudi corporates, in front of international investors through different channels, to educate them about changes and practices.”

Al-Hussan said: “We need to continue to enhance our offering activity, whether these are products or services we need to introduce and compete with other markets, as well as more companies. Certain investors invest in different sectors, so we continue to understand these types of investors and bring more diversified offerings to the market.”

Among these offerings will be new IPOs. “If you look at the IPOs that have come to the market this past year, I believe that their success was mainly focused on introducing new sectors. Our role is to continue that dialogue by opening more sectors to the market,” he said, hinting at new offerings by educational and service companies.

Both Tadawul and its regulator, the Capital Markets Authority, are studying applications from new issuers. “The readiness of an application differs from one issuer to another. Some are in advanced stages, some will need more time. But that gives us a good comfort level about the health of the pipeline,” Al-Hussan said, adding that he is happy with the level of retail investor involvement in the market. Some analysts have pointed to a decline in trading activity by non-institutional investors. “If you look at regional markets or EM liquidity over the last two years, we’ve seen strong pressure on liquidity in these markets. If you compare this liquidity in the Saudi market — we announce this liquidity every Sunday — I believe that we’re still at a good level,” he said, citing a daily average of $1 billion worth of shares traded.

“But of course we’ll continue to offer more products, more regulatory frameworks to continue to gauge that interest by retail investors, which is an important and positive element of our market liquidity.”

Topics: Tadawul

Related

0
Business & Economy
Banking, petrochemical shares boost Tadawul
0
Corporate News
Tadawul celebrates SABB-Alawwal merger

Latest updates

ESA re-routes satellite to avoid SpaceX collision risk
0
Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy
0
Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture
0
New Saudi visa scheme to be announced 27 September, 50 nationalities expected to benefit
0
Saudis turn to social media as language learning tool
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.