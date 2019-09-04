You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy
﻿

Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy

Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Authority, with the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid. (SPA)
Updated 04 September 2019
Arab News

Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy

  • Saudi Arabia and the US have a history of technical and educational exchange
Updated 04 September 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Sultan bin Salman, chairman of the Saudi Space Authority, received in Riyadh on Monday the US ambassador to the Kingdom, John Abizaid.
They discussed ways to develop strategic partnership regarding space, including benefiting from American experience in space technology.
Saudi Arabia and the US have a history of technical and educational exchange. The longstanding security relationship continues to be important. The vibrancy of the Saudi-US relationship, based on cooperation in the political and economic fields, remains secure.

Topics: US space agency Ambassador John Abizaid NASA Prince Sultan bin Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi space chief visits Moscow mission control center
0
Saudi Arabia
Indian ambassador in talks with Saudi Space Commission chief

New Saudi visa scheme to be announced 27 September, 50 nationalities expected to benefit

Updated 04 September 2019
Frank Kane

New Saudi visa scheme to be announced 27 September, 50 nationalities expected to benefit

  • An event later this month will promote “the sights and sounds” of Saudi Arabia
  • Travel experts say tourism and leisure could account for 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030
Updated 04 September 2019
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is putting the final touches to a “game changer” initiative to attract international tourists, with a visa scheme to open the Kingdom to visitors from up to 50 countries, Okaz newspaper reported.

Although not officially confirmed by the government, industry sources told Arab New an event to showcase Saudi tourist attractions would take place this month, with a major global advertising campaign launched in the presence of leading international travel and tourism experts.

Leisure tourism — in a market hitherto dominated by pilgrimage — is a vital part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil dependency. Travel experts say tourism and leisure could account for 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030, adding more than $100 billion a year to the economy.

The event on Sept. 27 will promote “the sights and sounds” of Saudi Arabia to a regional and international audience. Progress on other tourism projects — such as a nationwide digital events calendar and plans to expand the successful “Saudi Seasons” concept — will also feature. 

Work is already underway on a luxury resort on the Red Sea coast, visitor facilities at the historic AlUla area and an entertainment city at Qiddiya outside Riyadh.

HIGHLIGHTS

• An event to showcase Saudi tourist attractions would take place on Sept. 27.

• Leisure tourism is a vital part of the Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy away from oil dependency.

• Travel experts say tourism and leisure could account for 10 percent of GDP by 2030.

• The event will promote ‘the sights and sounds’ of the KSA to a regional and global audience.

The economic effects of new tourist visas will be significant. The World Travel and Tourism Council said leisure and tourism accounted for 9 percent of the Kingdom’s economy in 2018, and forecast it would rise to 10.4 percent by 2029, calculated by direct and indirect economic impact. 

The property consultancy Colliers International estimated in a recent report that tourism and travel would make up 9 percent of the total GDP by 2026.

Imad Damrah, managing director of Colliers Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that foreign tourism visas would have a significant impact. “It will be a game changer for tourism, leisure and entertainment in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“It will not just encourage more new people to come, but it will be easier for people who have already decided to come.”

Damrah believes Saudi Arabia can hold its own in the global tourism business. “Let’s get some perspective on this. If you come to Saudi Arabia, you can still go to Florida, or Dubai, as well. Every destination has its own attraction,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism chief examines final preparations for Taif Season
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi visa in three minutes for visitors to Jeddah Season events

Latest updates

Lebanon PM targets deficit of 7% of GDP next year
0
Turkey’s lira firms on inflation data, Fed and ECB easing expectations
0
ESA re-routes satellite to avoid SpaceX collision risk
0
Head of Saudi Space Authority receives US envoy
0
Aga Khan award winners redefine excellence in architecture
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.