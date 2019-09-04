You are here

  • Home
  • Putin hosts Modi at start of Far East economic forum
﻿

Putin hosts Modi at start of Far East economic forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit the shipbuilding plant “Zvezda” outside Vladivostok, Russia, Sept. 4, 2019. (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters)
Updated 04 September 2019
AFP

Putin hosts Modi at start of Far East economic forum

  • Russia has hosted the meeting in its Pacific coast city of Vladivostok since 2015
  • Putin and Modi toured a naval shipyard after the Indian leader arrived for Russia’s three-day Eastern Economic Forum
Updated 04 September 2019
AFP

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on investment and trade Wednesday, as the Kremlin chief played host to Asian leaders in the country’s Far East.
Putin and Modi toured a naval shipyard after the Indian leader arrived for Russia’s three-day Eastern Economic Forum.
Russia has hosted the meeting in its Pacific coast city of Vladivostok since 2015 to boost partnerships with Asian countries amid tensions with the West.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also to attend, along with Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga and Malyasian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
But Putin was spending most of his time on Wednesday with Modi, who highlighted his close ties with the Russian leader in an interview ahead of the forum.
“Our relationship has special chemistry, special ease,” Modi told newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
“With each meeting with president Putin, we get closer and our relationship grows.”
Modi pointed out that mutual ties also extend to nature, as every year “Siberian cranes migrate to my home state Gujarat.” The Indian leader said he also planned to discuss tiger conservation with Putin, a lover of big cats.
After shaking hands warmly on Modi’s arrival, the two men boarded a Russian navy patrol ship and headed to the Zvezda shipyard about 40 kilometers (25 miles) across a bay from Vladivostok.
India is a key client for Russia’s arms industry and Moscow will be looking to make progress on new deals during the talks.
Ahead of the visit, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said “increasing mutual investments” and “energy cooperation” would be high on the agenda.
Trade between the two countries amounted to approximately $11 billion in 2018.
Moscow and Delhi are also looking at “opportunities to explore hydrocarbons on the continental shelf in the Arctic and the Russian Far East” together, Ushakov said.
Russia and India in 2015 signed a $1 billion agreement to jointly make Kamov Ka-226 military helicopters, part of the “Make in India” initiative to encourage foreign companies to manufacture their products there. But the deal has been pushed back repeatedly.
A major global arms importer looking to modernize its armed forces, India is keen to produce more on its own soil, and in March launched a joint venture with Russia to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles.
Rostec, the umbrella corporation that controls Kamov, is “hopeful” that the summit can kickstart the helicopter project, its director for international cooperation, Viktor Kladov, said last week.
“A major push will be made, definitely,” he said. “All technical and commercial talks are finished,” Kladov said.
India last year purchased the Russian S-400 advanced air defense systems for over $5 billion, with deliveries to be made by 2023, defying US warnings of sanctions on countries buying Russian arms.

Topics: Russia India Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi

Related

Update 0
Russia and Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian ocean
0
Press Review
“Modi get out of Kashmir”

Pope Francis kicks off Africa tour in violence-hit Mozambique

Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Pope Francis kicks off Africa tour in violence-hit Mozambique

  • Pope is opening a 3-nation pilgrimage to southern Africa with a strategic visit to Mozambique
  • Francis will also reach out to Mozambicans affected by back-to-back cyclones as well
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AFP

MAPUTO: Pope Francis arrives in Mozambique on Wednesday at the start of a three-nation tour of Indian Ocean African countries hard hit by poverty, conflict and natural disaster.
He is expected to be welcomed by tens of thousands during his visit, which will culminate with a mass on Friday at the giant Zimpeto stadium in the seaside capital Maputo.
The pontiff flew out of Rome Wednesday morning, and was expected in Maputo around 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) where he is to be received by President Filipe Nyusi.
Pope John Paul II was the last pontiff to visit Mozambique in 1988.
In a video message recorded ahead of the trip, Pope Francis stressed the need for “fraternal reconciliation in Mozambique and throughout Africa, which is the only hope for a solid and lasting peace.”
The pope is expected to address the country’s fragile peace process, the devastation caused by two back-to-back cyclones early this year, and the upcoming general election.
The three-day visit to Mozambique comes a month after the government signed a historic peace treaty with the former rebel group Renamo, which is now the main opposition party.
The 16-year civil war devastated the former Portuguese colony and Renamo has never completely disarmed.
The pope may also address the issue of extremism in northern Mozambique where jihadist attacks have claimed more than 300 lives over two years.
The visit will be a good omen for a country in “crisis,” said Jaime Taimo, a 21-year-old student.
“With his arrival I see things are going to change... in the sense that we could live peacefully again since we’ve been living in constant conflict,” he said.
“His arrival can bring good things.”
The pope will also visit the large Indian Ocean island of Madagascar and its much smaller neighbor Mauritius — both situated off the eastern coast of Africa.
His choice of some of the world’s poorest nations is seen by commentators as an act of solidarity from a cleric who was a frequent presence in the shantytowns of Argentina.
Known as the “pope of the poor” the pontiff will only have time to visit Maputo while in Mozambique, much to the disappointment of those in the central city of Beira where Cyclone Idai killed at least 600 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless in March.
The pope, in his video message, anticipated the disappointment.
“Although I am unable to go beyond the capital, my heart reaches out to all of you, with a special place for those of you who live in difficult situations,” he said, adding: “You are all in my prayers.”
The capital has been spruced up for the visit, with the government spending 300,000 euros ($330,000) for the trip, according to Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco, including repairs to Maputo’s cathedral and city roads.
Many locals appear happy to splurge on pope-branded regalia.
Thirty-nine-year-old housekeeper Fatima dos Santos, made a 1,600-kilometer (1,000-mile) trip from the central city of Quelimane for the historic opportunity to see the pontiff.
She showed off a cloth known as a capulana, which she will sport at the Friday mass.
“I am going to Zimpeto to meet Pope Francis who is our greatest savior,” dos Santos told AFP tying the cloth around her waist.
“This is the second time that I welcome a pope to Mozambique,” said Dos Santos who was a child when the last pope visited.

Topics: Pope Francis Mozambique Mauritius Madagascar

Related

0
Middle-East
Pope calls for ‘humanitarian corridors’ for migrant rescues
0
World
Pope seeks more freedom in theology, dialogue with Islam

Latest updates

Pope Francis kicks off Africa tour in violence-hit Mozambique
0
Rashid Khan ‘excited’ to lead Afghanistan in Bangladesh Test
0
Yemen’s government officials start indirect talks with southern separatists in Saudi Arabia
0
Houthis launch missile from Yemen's Saada: Arab coalition
0
EU urges Iran not to undermine nuclear deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.