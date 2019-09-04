Judge orders White House to reinstate reporter’s pass

Egypt turns to social media influencers to boost tourism

CAIRO: The Egyptian tourism ministry is reaching out to social media influencers to promote Egypt as a travel destination.

The ministry issued a statement on Monday saying the cooperation with travel bloggers and their international counterparts is a new method to boost tourism.

The statement cited how Instagram has been listed by Forbes magazine as one fo the most influential social media networks used by adults when deciding on their travel destinations.

American travel blogger and filmmaker Rory Kramer was among the famous social media personalities who were part of the campaign, Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

Kramer spent ten days touring Egypt with Egyptian travel blogger and photographer Ahmed Wahba.

Famous Instagram influencer couple Candela and Ricardo have also visited Egypt and stopped by the Pyramids and Almaza beach in Marsa Matrouh.The ministry also cited the visit of travel blogger Sarah Richard to Egypt, who encouraged her Instagram followers to visit the country.The report said the ministry has provided the travel bloggers with photography permits in historical areas and opened some sites for them outside working hours to facilitate their tours.