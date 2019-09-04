Boxing champs Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua land in Saudi Arabia ahead of Diriyah rematch

Mexican-American heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and Britain's Anthony Joshua arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday ahead of a press conference to promote their rematch.
The retaliatory clash between Joshua and Ruiz will take place on December 7 in the historic town of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
الملاكم المكسيكي (آندي رويز) يصل إلى الرياض استعداداً للمشاركة في المؤتمر الصحفي اليوم، قبل #نزال_الدرعية_التاريخي المرتقب في 7 ديسمبر pic.twitter.com/JWJTykUZvC
— الهيئة العامة للرياضة (@gsaksa) September 4, 2019
“We are delighted in the Kingdom to host the greatest World Heavyweight Boxing Champion,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Sports General Authority.
لحظة وصول الملاكم البريطاني (أنثوني جوشوا) لمطار الملك خالد الدولي، للمشاركة في المؤتمر الصحفي بـ #الدرعية اليوم، قبل #نزال_الدرعية_التاريخي المرتقب في 7 ديسمبر pic.twitter.com/77eReC82DT
— الهيئة العامة للرياضة (@gsaksa) September 4, 2019
In the so-called “dune clash”, Joshua will try to regain his world heavyweight title, which he renounced last June in New York, losing to Ruiz by a knockout during the seventh round.