Boxing champs Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua land in Saudi Arabia ahead of Diriyah rematch

The retaliatory clash between the British boxer and Ruiz will take place on December 7 in the historic town of Diriyah. (General Sports Authority)
Updated 04 September 2019
Arab News

Boxing champs Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua land in Saudi Arabia ahead of Diriyah rematch

Updated 04 September 2019
Arab News

Mexican-American heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz and Britain's Anthony Joshua arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday ahead of a press conference to promote their rematch.

The retaliatory clash between Joshua and Ruiz will take place on December 7 in the historic town of Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

 

“We are delighted in the Kingdom to host the greatest World Heavyweight Boxing Champion,” said Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Sports General Authority.

 

In the so-called “dune clash”, Joshua will try to regain his world heavyweight title, which he renounced last June in New York, losing to Ruiz by a knockout during the seventh round.

Topics: Andy Ruiz Anthony Joshua

Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Andy Ruiz Jr 'blessed' to be in Saudi Arabia ahead of Anthony Joshua December rematch

  • Arab News interviewed Ruiz before the press conference began
  • Ruiz ‘pleased’ to hear about fanbase in the Kingdom
Updated 16 min 38 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

AD DIRIYAH: When you’re 6ft 2in tall, with a fighting weight of 120kg and a punch like a battering ram, no one is likely to complain if you change your mind.

Mexican boxer Andy Ruiz Jr. vowed last month that he would never set foot in Saudi Arabia for his world heavyweight title rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua, suggesting that the fight was going to take place in the US.

And now? “I’m feeling really blessed being over here,” he told Arab News in an interview on Wednesday as preparations began for the fight in Ad Diriyah, on the outskirts of Riyadh, on 7 December.

“It’s something different. A lot of people were saying there was a lot of political stuff and all that, but to tell you the truth it’s a lovely place, a beautiful place, a place of history.

“I’m part of history now, and I’m gonna make history here. Having a big fight in a big venue in Saudi Arabia, it’s amazing.”

Ruiz surprised the boxing world when he dethroned Joshua in the seventh round of their first fight in New York in June, becoming Mexico’s first heavyweight champion. Now he can’t wait for the “Clash on the Dunes” rematch. “It’s gonna be an amazing show, not just for me, but for everyone who’s gonna be watching — my family, for all the fans, so I’m really excited to put on a good show,” he said.

“It’s gonna be one hell of a fight. A historic fight. I’m really happy to be here. You can’t miss it.”

Ruiz is even brushing up on his Arabic. “For sure when I come back, I’m gonna practice some more so when I talk to the media I can surprise them,” he said.

Topics: boxing Andy Ruiz Jnr Anthony Joshua Saudi Arabia Diriyah heavyweight title

