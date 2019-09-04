You are here

  • Home
  • UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months
﻿

UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months

(File/AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief says her office has tallied more than 1,000 civilian deaths in Syria over the last four months, the majority of them due to airstrikes and ground attacks by President Bashar Assad’s forces and their allies.
Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, says 1,089 civilians were killed in the war-battered country between April 29 and August 29, including 304 children.
She said nearly all — 1,031 — were reportedly attributable to government forces and their allies in Idlib and Hama provinces. Another 58 were caused by “non-state actors.”
Bachelet was speaking to reporters in Geneva on Wednesday to go over her first year in office.
Idlib province, near Syria’s border with Turkey, is the final stronghold of the rebels in Syria.

Iran to release seven crew members of detained British tanker

Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

Iran to release seven crew members of detained British tanker

  • The Swedish-owned Stena Impero was detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz
Updated 04 September 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran will free seven crew members of the detained British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told the TV that the seven, who include Indian citizens, were allowed to leave the tanker on humanitarian grounds and could leave Iran soon.
“We have no problem with the crew and the captain and the issue is violations that the vessel committed,” Mousavi said.
The Swedish-owned Stena Impero was detained by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz waterway for alleged marine violations, two weeks after Britain detained an Iranian tanker off the territory of Gibraltar. That ship was released in August.
The seizure of the Iranian tanker exacerbated tensions between Tehran and the West since the United States last year pulled out of an international agreement curbing Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed economic sanctions.

Related

0
Middle-East
New US-led patrols in Arabian Gulf raise stakes with Iran

Latest updates

UN rights chief: 1,000 civilians dead in Syria over 4 months
0
'A Son' is a aowerful family tragedy will long be remembered
0
Boxing champs Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua land in Saudi Arabia ahead of Diriyah rematch
0
Jessica Chastain turns to Lebanese designers for ‘It’ premieres
0
Judge orders White House to reinstate reporter’s pass
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.