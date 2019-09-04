Aabar’s bonds drop on ‘adverse’ audit, despite Abu Dhabi backing

You are here

Aabar was a subsidiary of International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC), which is now part of Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. (Shutterstock)
Reuters

DUBAI: Aabar Investment’s bonds, worth 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), have lost about a quarter of their value this week after an auditor of the Abu Dhabi company gave an “adverse opinion” on its 2018 financial statements.
Aabar was a subsidiary of International Petroleum Investment Co. (IPIC), which is now part of Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co.
Its convertible Eurobonds due in 2020 and 2022 which, according to a JPMorgan note, were issued with expectation of support from the government of Abu Dhabi, have lost about 25 cents on the dollar each, Eikon Refinitiv data showed.
Aabar said in a regulatory disclosure on Aug. 30 that Ernst & Young audited its 2018 financial statements and gave an adverse opinion “due to losses incurred during the financial year, accumulated losses and a deficiency of assets.”
Aabar also said it was “considering the resources and options available to it to continue its normal operating activities and meet its financial obligations as they arise.”
Aabar’s portfolio has included Dubai-listed contractor Arabtec Holding, which over the past few years has experienced financial troubles, and Zurich-based Falcon Private Bank, which has faced a criminal investigation over links to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
In a note to clients on Tuesday, US investment bank JPMorgan likened Aabar’s situation to that of Dubai’s state-owned developer Nakheel in 2009.
“We are once again confronted with a 100% state owned entity that lacks much standalone ability to meet financial obligations,” said the bank.
Nakheel, developer of palm shaped islands off Dubai, was one of the worst hit by Dubai’s 2009-2010 real estate crash, forcing it into a massive debt restructuring.
JPMorgan said it expected the state to intervene to help Aabar meet its obligations.
“The company’s credit worthiness rested almost entirely on expectation of support from its direct (IPIC) and indirect (Government of Abu Dhabi) shareholders. We continue to believe that shareholders would step in to help support Aabar’s repayment of debt,” the bank said.
A spokesman for Aabar declined to comment on Abu Dhabi’s potential support. The Abu Dhabi Department of Finance did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent after office hours.

Topics: Aabar Investment Mubadala Investment Company International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC JP Morgan Nakheel

France fines Amazon 4 million euros over marketplace clauses

Updated 04 September 2019
AFP

France fines Amazon 4 million euros over marketplace clauses

  • Online marketplaces like Amazon have been a boon for small and midsize French firms, in particular for finding new export markets
Updated 04 September 2019
AFP

PARIS: A French court has fined the US retailing giant Amazon four million euros ($4.4 million) over terms of use deemed unfair for companies using its online marketplace to sell their goods.
“It’s a record fine” for a suit involving abusive commercial clauses, Loic Tanguy, a director at the DGCCRF, France’s consumer and anti-fraud watchdog, told AFP on Wednesday.
The agency filed its lawsuit in 2017 after a two-year investigation into third-party vendor platforms, which found several clauses potentially unfair to the 10,000 small and midsize French companies selling on Amazon.
They gave Amazon the power to modify contracts at a moment’s notice, demand shorter delivery times or block deliveries while demanding additional corporate information from vendors.
Tanguy said Amazon was the only online vendor who refused to modify its terms of use after the investigation.
Despite the obvious advantages for companies using Amazon, Tanguy said, the “asymmetrical balance of power” must not force vendors to accept unfair terms of use.
In its ruling, first reported by a French online news site Tuesday, the court found the contested clauses “manifestly unbalanced” and ordered Amazon to change them within six months.
It said Amazon’s marketplace generated around 60 percent of the company’s five billion euros of Amazon’s total French sales.
“The court ruled on a limited number of clauses, most of which were already updated earlier this year,” Amazon France told AFP late Tuesday.
Online marketplaces like Amazon have been a boon for small and midsize French firms, in particular for finding new export markets, with their total foreign sales rising to 350 million euros last year, according to the DGCCRF.
“The development of the digital economy is a tremendous opportunity, as long as the big marketplaces respect competition and consumer protection rules,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday on Twitter.

Topics: France Amazon euros

