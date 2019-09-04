You are here

﻿

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives 55th monetary authority’s annual report

1 / 2
The report was presented to the king at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and SAMA Gov. Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey. (SPA)
2 / 2
The report was presented to the king at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and SAMA Gov. Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives 55th monetary authority’s annual report

  • The report reviewed economic and financial developments in the country during 2018
  • The king noted SAMA’s important role in serving the national economy
Updated 8 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: King Salman on Wednesday received the 55th annual report of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA), which reviewed economic and financial developments in the country during 2018.
The report was presented to the king at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah by Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan and SAMA Gov. Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey. The king noted SAMA’s important role in serving the national economy.
Alkholifey reviewed key indicators in SAMA’s report, and said due to the state following balanced economic policies, the Saudi economy saw positive developments in most of its sectors in 2018.
Gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices grew 2.4 percent against a 0.7 percent contraction in 2017.
The GDP of the oil sector increased by 3.1 percent, non-oil GDP grew by 2.2 percent, and prices remained stable with inflation at 2.5 percent.
The current account surplus in the Kingdom’s balance of payments increased significantly to SR265 billion ($70.6 billion), compared to a surplus of SR39 billion in 2017. Non-oil exports increased by 22 percent to reach SR236 billion.
The meeting was attended by Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Tamim bin Abdul Aziz Al-Salem, assistant special secretary to the king.
Also on Wednesday, King Salman received Nasser Hamdy, who bid farewell to the monarch on the occasion of the end of his tenure as Egypt’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

Related

Update 0
Saudi Arabia
King Salman issues royal decrees, including creation of industry and resources ministry
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issues royal decree to promote 22 judges

Yemen’s government officials start indirect talks with southern separatists in Saudi Arabia

Updated 04 September 2019
Arab News

Yemen’s government officials start indirect talks with southern separatists in Saudi Arabia

  • STC delegation, which landed in Kingdom on Tuesday, headed by Aidroos Al-Zubaidi
  • Emirati minister of state of foreign affairs Anwar Gargash thanks Saudi Arabia for its efforts
Updated 04 September 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: Yemen’s government officials have started talks with the country’s southern separatists of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Jeddah in a bid to end fighting in Aden and other southern provinces, a Yemeni official said on Wednesday.

The delegation, which landed in the Kingdom on Tuesday, is headed by Aidroos Al-Zubaidi, the council’s leader.

Its arrival comes after Saudi Arabia called for talks in the Kingdom to restore calm to southern Yemen after fighting between the STC and government troops last month.

Emirati minister of state of foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Wednesday that he was was confident that the Jeddah meeting will succeed in uniting the two sides against what he called the “Houthi coup.”

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for “leading the coalition politically and militarily with care and skill.”

(With agencies)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Southern Transitional Council (STC) Aden coalition

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
UN envoy hails ‘tireless’ Saudi efforts on southern Yemen as STC delegation heads to Jeddah
Developing 0
Middle-East
Yemen government forces retake Aden and presidential palace from separatists

Latest updates

UN envoy on Libya warns conflict could trigger chaos
0
Aabar’s bonds drop on ‘adverse’ audit, despite Abu Dhabi backing
0
Palestinian women demand legal protection after suspected “honor killing“
0
EU pours cold water on Johnson’s Brexit strategy
0
Morocco, Spain to bolster cooperation to curb illegal migration
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.