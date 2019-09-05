You are here

New ‘sweet’ fuel to help sea freight become more environmentally shipshape

Shipping fuel is responsible for serious global pollution, but there are fears that switching to cleaner fuels could see costs rise for consumers. (AFP)
PARIS: Tens of thousands of cargo ships will have to use less polluting fuels in January, in a move that could raise bills for consumers.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) decided in 2016 that sulfur levels in fuels for ships, currently 3.5 percent, would have to fall to 0.5 percent in 2020.

The idea is to reduce the emission of highly toxic sulfur dioxide — a health hazard responsible for acid rain — by the nearly 80,000 cargo ships which ply the seas.

The shipping industry is critical to the global economy but the pollution it generates is estimated to cause 400,000 premature deaths per year.

Shipowners have several options to meet the new regulations.

One is to continue with heavy fuel oil but install scrubbers that remove sulfur from the exhaust fumes. But these can be expensive, and some models dump the water used to clean the exhaust into the ocean.

A second option is for shipowners to convert their vessels to run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is less polluting, but few have chosen it as LNG fueling infrastructure doesn’t exist in all ports.

The easiest option for many is to switch to new fuels with low sulfur content or marine diesel oil.

Around 3.6 million barrels of oil per day (bpd) are used to produce the fuels used by the shipping industry. Around one-sixth of the total is expected to remain dedicated to production of high-sulfur content-heavy fuel oil for vessels equipped with scrubbers or those which do not immediately comply with the new regulations.

“That leaves about 3 millions bpd that needs to adjust to the 0.5 percent fuel regulation” said Chris Midgley, head of analytics at S&P Global Platts.

The International Energy Agency said recently that the oil products market is heading for its “largest ever transformation” as refiners “will need to adapt to a new demand landscape.”

The first impact on shipowners will likely be an increase in costs.

Fuels that meet the new regulations are more complex to produce and are “two times more expensive, but we could see an even larger increase with higher demand,” said Nelly Grassin of Armateurs de France.

 

 Cargo firms may be tempted to raise their rates to ship goods, which could eventually lead to higher prices for consumers.

Both Brent and WTI, two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded on the markets, are “sweet” in industry parlance, meaning they have a low sulfur content.

But crude pumped from many other areas is “sour,” meaning it has more sulfur, including hydrogen sulphide is more costly to process.

“Brent could rise and test $70, maybe break through $70 at the end of the year,” said Midgley, compared to under $60 per barrel currently.

The new IMO fuel regulations “will have a knock-on impact on all consumers who are buying gasoline or diesel,” he added.

For Alan Gelder, a vice president at the energy research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie, “the general public will be impacted by the IMO regulation in two major ways — the cost of flights and the retail prices of road diesel.”

Any increases in airfares are likely to be more gradual as airlines usually lock in prices for several months in advance.

Decoder

Sweet and sour crude oil

Crude oil with high sulfur content is known in the industry as ‘sour,’ while low sulfur content oil is described as ‘sweet.’

Russia eyes wheat trade with Saudi Arabia

VLADIVOSTOK: Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih will discuss the development of bilateral relations, including agricultural trade, during their meeting on Thursday.

In August, Saudi Arabia decided to relax its bug-damage specifications for wheat imports, opening the door to Black Sea imports and strengthening ties with Russia beyond energy cooperation.

Al-Falih and Patrushev will meet as part of Patrushev’s visit to the Kingdom on Wednesday, the ministry added. Patrushev will also meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has long sought access to the Kingdom’s wheat market as Moscow tries to take further market share in Middle Eastern and North African wheat markets from the EU and the US.

After Riyadh said in August it would relax its limits for bug-damage in hard wheat to 0.5 percent from zero from its next tender, a Russian industry source told Reuters that Moscow would continue to press it to reduce the bug damage level to 1 percent.

A delegation from Russia, which includes major grain, meat and dairy companies, has also arrived with Patrushev.

Russia’s Saudi negotiators have praised Al-Falih, saying changes in the country’s oil industry would not affect Moscow -Riyadh cooperation. 

Ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia have developed in the last couple of years after the two countries, along with members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non members joined forces to curb output to support prices.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) boss Kirill Dmitriev, a key player in the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh, praised work with Al-Falih and said that all existing plans remain unchanged.

“Saudi Arabia is an absolutely key partner for us. Khalid Al-Falih ... has played an absolutely key role in stabilizing global oil markets,” he said.

“We plan to make joint investments with Aramco in Russia ... Plans which we had remain.”

RDIF has partnerships with Saudi Arabia’s two sovereign wealth funds, the PIF and the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA).

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries would continue to coordinate on output.

“This is very important for the market to maintain its stability,” Novak said.

Aramco, the world’s top oil producing company, is preparing for an initial public offerring of up to 5 percent by 2020-2021 which could be the world’s largest.

