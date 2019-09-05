Post-Ghosn era: Nissan probe finds CEO Saikawa, other executives overpaid

You are here

Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa apologized and vowed to return any improperly paid funds. (AP)
Reuters

  • The improper payments were disclosed on Wednesday at a meeting of Nissan’s audit committee
  • Confidence in CEO Hiroto Saikawa had already been shaken by accusations he was too close to ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn
TOKYO: Nissan was embroiled in another scandal over executive pay on Thursday after Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa admitted to being overpaid in violation of internal procedures under a scheme designed by ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn.
An internal investigation found that Saikawa and other executives had received improper compensation, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, raising doubts about Saikawa’s pledge to improve governance in the wake of Ghosn’s arrest last year for alleged financial misconduct.
Saikawa apologized and vowed to return any improperly paid funds as he admitted to Japanese reporters earlier on Thursday that he had wrongly received stock-related compensation under “a scheme of the Ghosn era.”
“I am deeply sorry for causing concern,” Saikawa said, according to Jiji Press.
In other comments reported by Kyodo news, Saikawa denied any direct role in the execution of the rights scheme and said he thought “proper procedures” had been taken.
The improper payments, including tens of millions of yen Saikawa received through a stock appreciation rights (SAR) scheme, were disclosed on Wednesday at a meeting of Nissan’s audit committee, said the source who declined to be identified because the information is not public.
Disciplinary action regarding the issue would be discussed at an upcoming board meeting, the source added.
Nissan said in a statement that the findings from its probe including issues related to the share appreciation rights would be submitted to its board on Sept. 9.
The company has been trying to strengthen governance, slash costs and boost flagging profitability amid persistent allegations of financial misconduct stemming from Ghosn’s 20-year reign at Japan’s second-biggest automaker.
Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan over charges including enriching himself at a cost of $5 million to Nissan. Kyodo reported that proceedings could start as early as March.
He denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a boardroom coup.
Confidence in Saikawa had already been shaken by accusations he was too close to Ghosn, whose arrest in November rocked the global auto industry and exposed tensions in the automaking partnership between Nissan and Renault SA.
The company launched its internal investigation after Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju in June published accusations by former director Greg Kelly that Saikawa was granted an exception in 2013 to reschedule a stock-linked bonus that bumped up the payout by ¥47 million ($445,962).
Like Ghosn, Kelly is awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.
The latest compensation issue could exacerbate tensions with top shareholder Renault, after a failed attempt by the French automaker to secure a full merger with Nissan and to combine Renault with Fiat Chrysler (FCA). Saikawa has opposed both plans.
“Saikawa should resign once the misconduct is formally reported to the board,” Nobuo Gohara, a lawyer who heads Gohara Compliance and Law Office, which is not involved in the Ghosn case, wrote in a blog on his website.
The CEO was re-appointed by shareholders with the lowest approval rating among the 11 directors in June.

Topics: Nissan transport Carlos Ghosn Japan

Samsung to launch foldable smartphone after major delay

AFP

  • The world’s largest smartphone maker spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold
  • But Samsung had to hold its launch in April after reviewers reported screen problems within days of use
SEOUL: Tech giant Samsung has said it will launch its hotly anticipated first foldable smartphone on Friday, months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release.
The world’s largest smartphone maker spent nearly eight years developing the Galaxy Fold, but had to hold its launch in April after reviewers reported screen problems within days of use.
It was a major setback for the firm, which was hoping to spark demand for its high-end phones with the launch of the $2,000 device, with profits plunging in recent quarters in the face of a weakened market and strong competition from Chinese rivals.
After months of “refining” the Galaxy Fold — which is ready for use on high-speed 5G networks in some markets — Samsung said it will release the smartphone in South Korea on Friday, followed by select countries including the United States, Germany and France.
The firm will also offer a program to Galaxy Fold users under which the company would cover 70 percent of the cost of screen repair once within a year of use.
The Galaxy Fold has been widely promoted as the “world’s first foldable smartphone,” while rivals such as China’s Huawei have been racing to bring similar devices to market.
Samsung has a history of humiliating setbacks with major products, most notably a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices in 2016 over exploding batteries, which hammered its reputation.
The firm has also been caught up in the intensifying trade war between Japan and South Korea stemming from World War II disputes.
The row saw Tokyo impose tough restrictions on exports crucial to South Korean tech giants in July, and Samsung vice chairman Lee Jae-yong — who called the situation a “crisis” — has visited Tokyo to secure materials.
Analysts have said the trade dispute will affect the delivery of Samsung products — among them the Galaxy Fold as it relies on a chemical film produced by Japanese firm Sumitomo Chemical.
Lee is currently facing a retrial over his role in a massive corruption scandal that brought down former president Park Geun-hye.
He was initially jailed for five years in 2017 on multiple convictions including bribery, which was reduced to a suspended sentence on appeal, only for the Supreme Court to order a retrial last month.
Analysts say the ruling could pose a serious challenge for Samsung.

Topics: Samsung retail technology smartphone

