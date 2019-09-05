Apple places $7 billion in return to bond market

You are here

﻿

Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth $50.53 billion, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings. (AFP)
Reuters

  The company had said on Wednesday it was offering the five sets of notes, the first of which matures in 2022
  Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth $50.53 billion, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings
Reuters

Apple said on Thursday it had sold $7 billion of bonds at yields ranging up to 103 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury on maturities of up to 30 years, its first such debt issues since November 2017.
The company had said on Wednesday it was offering the five sets of notes, the first of which matures in 2022, to fund a range of needs including share repurchases, dividend payments, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.
Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth $50.53 billion, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings.
Aggregate net proceeds from the sale will be about $6.96 billion after deducting underwriting discounts and Apple’s offering expense, the company said.

Topics: Finance bonds Apple

Oil slips toward $60 on US inventory rise but trade hopes support

Updated 05 September 2019
Reuters

Oil slips toward $60 on US inventory rise but trade hopes support

  US crude stockpiles rose by 400,000 barrels last week, while analysts had expected a fall
  China's commerce ministry said Beijing and Washington agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October
Updated 05 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Oil slipped toward $60 a barrel on Thursday after a report showed US crude inventories rose unexpectedly, although hopes of progress in resolving the US-China trade row lent support.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, on Wednesday said US crude stockpiles rose by 400,000 barrels last week, while analysts had expected a fall. The government’s official supply report is due out later on Thursday.
Benchmark Brent crude was down 25 cents at $60.45 a barrel by 0821 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 39 cents to $55.87.
“Oil prices remain range-bound despite yesterday’s rally,” said OANDA analyst Craig Erlam. “API reported a modest increase in inventories on Wednesday, which failed to do much for oil prices.”
Crude had gained more than 4 percent on Wednesday as positive Chinese economic data sparked a wider market rally. On Thursday, China’s commerce ministry said Beijing and Washington agreed to hold high-level trade talks in early October.
The prolonged trade dispute has been a dampener on oil prices but Brent is still up 12 percent this year, helped by production cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia.
Nonetheless, both OPEC and Russia boosted production in August, according to a Reuters survey and Russian energy ministry figures, weighing on prices.
Also putting downward pressure on prices has been mounting evidence of slowing economic growth worldwide, which has prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand growth.
BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said on Wednesday that global oil demand was expected to grow by less than 1 million barrels per day in 2019, a slowing from previous years.
Later on Thursday, attention will focus on US government weekly inventory figures from the Energy Information Administration to see if they confirm API’s view on inventory changes. The EIA report is due out at 1500 GMT.
Analysts expect crude stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to Aug. 30.

Topics: Markets energy Oil OPEC Russia US

