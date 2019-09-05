You are here

Russia expands its largest coal port, sends cargo to India

A view of a coal terminal of the port in the far-eastern Russian port of Vladivostok. (AFP)
Reuters

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 5 : Russia has launched the third export line at its largest coal terminal in the Far East region, loading the first cargo for Indian company JSW Steel, Vostochny Port said on Thursday.
Russia and India are forging closer ties amid chilling relations between Moscow and the West over the Ukrainian crisis, Moscow’s alleged meddling in the elections in the United States and other issues.
The two nations are targeting $30 billion of annual trade by 2025. Indian investors are interested in investing in Russia’s coal industry, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday.
Indian coal producer Coal India signed a deal to mine coking coal in Russia’s Far East, while private company H-Energy is looking at buying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Novatek on a long-term basis, companies said this week. Vostochny Port on the Russian Pacific coast said in its statement that launching the third line at the coal terminal doubled the port’s loading capacity to 50 million to 55 million tons per year.
Vostochny Port is part of the private coal producer Kuzbassrazrezugol, co-owned by businessmen Iskander Makhmudov and Andrei Bokarev.

Apple places $7 billion in return to bond market

Apple places $7 billion in return to bond market

Apple said on Thursday it had sold $7 billion of bonds at yields ranging up to 103 basis points over the equivalent US Treasury on maturities of up to 30 years, its first such debt issues since November 2017.
The company had said on Wednesday it was offering the five sets of notes, the first of which matures in 2022, to fund a range of needs including share repurchases, dividend payments, capital expenditures, acquisitions and repayment of debt.
Apple had cash and cash equivalents worth $50.53 billion, as of June 29 as well as tens of billions more in securities holdings.
Aggregate net proceeds from the sale will be about $6.96 billion after deducting underwriting discounts and Apple’s offering expense, the company said.

