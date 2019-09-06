You are here

  • Home
  • UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit
﻿

UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit

Workers from Japanese carmaker Honda gather outside the Houses of Parliament on March 6, 2019 to urge the government to help persuade the company to reverse its decision to close its UK factory in Swindon. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit

  • Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain should delay Brexit beyond Oct. 31 rather than leave the European Union without a deal which is a particular threat to large automakers, the head of the sector’s industry body told Reuters on Friday.
As the United Kingdom spins toward an election, Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum. Options range from a turbulent ‘no-deal’ exit to abandoning the whole endeavor.
The autos sector, the country’s biggest exporter of goods, has been one of the most vocal opponents of a no-deal Brexit, warning that production would be hit with tariffs, border delays and new bureaucracy, ruining the viability of many plants.
“Leaving without a deal would be the worst outcome,” the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers of Traders (SMMT) Mike Hawes told Reuters.
“If it takes an extra couple of months to get that deal, I think the industry would put up with that,” he said.
Figures published by the SMMT in July showed investment in Britain’s car sector fell by more than 70 percent in the first half of the year to £90 million ($111 million), although a major investment by Jaguar Land Rover will boost the full-year figure.
“Investment in the UK has effectively stopped,” said Hawes.
“It has, because they (investors) fear no-deal. That will make it very, very difficult to continue to have the certainty and confidence to invest in the UK.”

Topics: retail Brexit UK

Related

0
World
France: Delaying Brexit without compromise won’t solve crisis 
0
World
EU pours cold water on Johnson’s Brexit strategy

Huawei forges ahead with smartphone launch plan with new chipset

Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Huawei forges ahead with smartphone launch plan with new chipset

  • The Chinese tech giant bills the Kirin 990 chipset as the first all-in-one 5G system on a chip
  • Consumers will need new handsets to take advantage of the ultrafast download speeds promised by 5G
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: Huawei Technologies showcased its chipset for a new high-end smartphone on Friday, pressing ahead with plans to launch its Mate 30 range, despite uncertainty about whether the new phones will be able to run Google’s Android operating system and apps.
The Chinese tech giant bills the Kirin 990 chipset as the first all-in-one 5G system on a chip, describing it as superior to alternatives from Qualcomm and Samsung that, it says, graft 5G modems on to 4G chips.
The launch at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin of the Kirin 990, made using the latest 7 nanometer production process, is part of a carefully sequenced buildup to the Sept. 19 international launch of the Mate 30 in Munich.
Yet, say Huawei sources, it is still not known whether the Mate 30 will be able to run services from Alphabet’s Google following the blacklisting of the Chinese company by the US administration in May.
That ban sliced 5 percentage points off Huawei’s market share in Europe.
The world’s No.2 smartphone maker is looking to reclaim ground as the spread of ultra-fast 5G networks prompts an upgrade cycle among consumers who have been holding on to phones for longer. Consumers will need new handsets to take advantage of the ultrafast download speeds promised by 5G.
The services in doubt include pre-installing the Google Play store and a suite of popular apps such as Google Maps that buyers would expect to be available from the moment they turn on their new phone and synch it with their profile.
Huawei’s fallback option would be to run the devices on its home-grown Harmony operating system, although company officials and analysts say it is not yet ready for prime time.
“The elephant in the room is Google,” said Peter Richardson of Counterpoint Research, after attending a technical briefing on the Kirin 990 by Huawei managers that skirted the issue and focused only on the chipset’s specifications.
The Kirin 990 packs more than 10 billion transistors and can support downlink speeds of up to 2.3 gigabits per second.
It has an adaptive receiver that enables it to switch between 4G and 5G where coverage of the faster technology is weak.
And, to save energy, it has a ‘big core’ to handle powerful computing tasks with the support of artificial intelligence, and a ‘tiny core’ for less demanding operation.
Huawei plans only to use the Kirin 990 in its own devices, meaning it lacks the marketing opportunities enjoyed by Qualcomm, whose chips already power the Samsung 5G phones, such as the Galaxy 10, already on the market.
Apple’s recent settlement of a patent dispute with Qualcomm, and Intel’s exit from the smartphone modem business also reflect the US chipmaker’s muscle in a global market that is increasingly fragmenting due to the US-China trade tension.
“Qualcomm has a scale advantage,” said Ben Wood, analyst at CCS Insight. “Huawei’s commitment to continue innovating on silicon is really impressive, especially given the geopolitical headwinds they are facing.
“But at the end of the day, it’s a single-vendor solution. And, even if they had aspirations to sell the chipset, that is getting more difficult all the time.”

Topics: telecoms technology smartphones Huawei

Related

0
Media
Huawei denies US allegations of technology theft
0
Corporate News
Huawei wins EISA’s ‘best smartphone’ award

Latest updates

UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit
0
Huawei forges ahead with smartphone launch plan with new chipset
0
Taliban attack third Afghan provincial capital in a week
0
Alibaba dials up luxury push with $2bn buy of Netease e-commerce arm
0
Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dead at 95
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.