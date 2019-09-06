You are here

  • Home
  • German industrial output drop fuels recession risk
﻿

German industrial output drop fuels recession risk

Batch of weak recent data fuels recession concerns. (AFP)
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters

German industrial output drop fuels recession risk

  • Output falls by 0.6% m/m vs forecast for 0.3% rise
  • Output driven down by drop in capital goods production
Updated 43 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: German industrial output unexpectedly fell in July, adding to signs that struggling manufacturers could tip Europe’s biggest economy into a recession in the third quarter and supporting the case for the European Central Bank to take action next week.
Industrial output fell by 0.6% on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed, bucking expectations for a rise of 0.3%. The drop was driven by a decline in the production of capital goods.
“A recession in the industrial sector will continue,” Bankhaus Lampe economist Alexander Krueger said. “That firms up the prospects of a technical recession.”
Economists generally define a technical recession as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.
June’s output reading was revised to a fall of 1.1% from a previously reported 1.5% fall.
Germany’s export-reliant economy is suffering from slower global growth and business uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ trade policies and Britain’s planned, but delayed, exit from the European Union.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the start of a visit to Beijing on Friday that the China-US trade war affects the whole world and that she hopes it will be resolved soon.
But the weak output data reinforce the case for the ECB to take fresh action at its Sept. 12 policy meeting. The central bank has all but promised a stimulus package at the meeting and market expectations have been growing as Germany slows.
Official data published on Thursday showed weaker demand from abroad drove a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders in July.
Germany’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on weaker exports, with the decrease in foreign sales mainly driven by Britain and below-average demand from China.
A run of weak data since then has fueled concerns that the economy could tip into recession in the July-September period.
“The nightmare is now unfolding, and it can’t be shaken off,” Thomas Gitzel, economist at VP Bank Group, said after Friday’s data.
Labour market data showed last week that seasonally adjusted unemployment rose in August, eroding a pillar of growth that has helped support Germany’s traditionally export-driven economy.
With its sales abroad hit by a worsening trade climate, a global economic slowdown and the increasingly chaotic run-up to Brexit, the bulk of Germany’s growth momentum is now being generated domestically — a dependency that leaves it exposed to any weakening of the jobs market.
Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Thursday that the German economy is in the “early days of a slowdown.”
The government expects economic growth to slow to 0.5% this year from 1.5% in the previous year. This would be the weakest expansion since 2013 when the euro zone struggled amid a sovereign debt crisis.

Topics: Germany

Related

0
Business & Economy
Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis, says finance minister
0
Business & Economy
Export malaise hits Germany as EU economic heavyweights struggle

UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit

Updated 06 September 2019
Reuters

UK carmakers urge Brexit delay rather than no-deal exit

  • Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum
Updated 06 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Britain should delay Brexit beyond Oct. 31 rather than leave the European Union without a deal which is a particular threat to large automakers, the head of the sector’s industry body told Reuters on Friday.
As the United Kingdom spins toward an election, Brexit remains up in the air more than three years after Britons voted to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum. Options range from a turbulent ‘no-deal’ exit to abandoning the whole endeavor.
The autos sector, the country’s biggest exporter of goods, has been one of the most vocal opponents of a no-deal Brexit, warning that production would be hit with tariffs, border delays and new bureaucracy, ruining the viability of many plants.
“Leaving without a deal would be the worst outcome,” the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers of Traders (SMMT) Mike Hawes told Reuters.
“If it takes an extra couple of months to get that deal, I think the industry would put up with that,” he said.
Figures published by the SMMT in July showed investment in Britain’s car sector fell by more than 70 percent in the first half of the year to £90 million ($111 million), although a major investment by Jaguar Land Rover will boost the full-year figure.
“Investment in the UK has effectively stopped,” said Hawes.
“It has, because they (investors) fear no-deal. That will make it very, very difficult to continue to have the certainty and confidence to invest in the UK.”

Topics: retail Brexit UK

Related

0
World
France: Delaying Brexit without compromise won’t solve crisis 
0
World
EU pours cold water on Johnson’s Brexit strategy

Latest updates

German industrial output drop fuels recession risk
0
Morocco puts brakes on migrant flow as Spain and EU pay out
0
World Cup-winning Springbok Chester Williams dies
0
Turkish opposition figure sentenced to nearly 10 years in jail
0
In divided Iraq, ‘electronic armies’ threaten activists, media
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.