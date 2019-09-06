You are here

Housebuilder Berkeley says market is robust in London despite Brexit

Berkeley set a pretax profit target of £3.3 billion  ($4.07 billion) over the six years to April 2025. (AFP)
  • Berkeley said it was working with its supply chain to speed up the delivery of some materials and components to cushion any potential blow in case of a chaotic Brexit
Housebuilder Berkeley Group Plc said on Friday the state of the market in London and the South East of England was particularly strong, and pricing stable, in the first four months of its financial year against the backdrop of Brexit jitters.

But the company projected pretax profit in each of the next six years to be lower than last year and said it was looking at ways to limit a hit from a potentially disruptive Brexit.

The company set a pretax profit target of £3.3 billion  ($4.07 billion) over the six years to April 2025, with profit in any one year expected to be between £500 million and £700 million. It posted pretax profit of £775.2 million in its latest financial year ended April 30.

“Providing PBT (profit before tax) targets forward six years is bold (and we believe conservative — it hasn’t missed a target yet),” Jefferies analysts said.

Berkeley said it was working with its supply chain to speed up the delivery of some materials and components to cushion any potential blow in case of a chaotic Brexit.

After lawmakers managed to pass a bill in parliament this week to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 without transitional arrangements in place, the possibility of a snap election has risen.

Options on the table still range from a turbulent “no-deal” exit to abandoning the endeavour altogether.

The company said forward sales remained above £1.8 billion and forecast its cash pile at the end of the first-half to be similar to the £975 million level as of the end of its last financial year.

Topics: Brexit Housing

German industrial output drop fuels recession risk

  • Output falls by 0.6% m/m vs forecast for 0.3% rise
  • Output driven down by drop in capital goods production
BERLIN: German industrial output unexpectedly fell in July, adding to signs that struggling manufacturers could tip Europe’s biggest economy into a recession in the third quarter and supporting the case for the European Central Bank to take action next week.
Industrial output fell by 0.6% on the month, figures released by the Statistics Office showed, bucking expectations for a rise of 0.3%. The drop was driven by a decline in the production of capital goods.
“A recession in the industrial sector will continue,” Bankhaus Lampe economist Alexander Krueger said. “That firms up the prospects of a technical recession.”
Economists generally define a technical recession as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.
June’s output reading was revised to a fall of 1.1% from a previously reported 1.5% fall.
Germany’s export-reliant economy is suffering from slower global growth and business uncertainty caused by US President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ trade policies and Britain’s planned, but delayed, exit from the European Union.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the start of a visit to Beijing on Friday that the China-US trade war affects the whole world and that she hopes it will be resolved soon.
But the weak output data reinforce the case for the ECB to take fresh action at its Sept. 12 policy meeting. The central bank has all but promised a stimulus package at the meeting and market expectations have been growing as Germany slows.
Official data published on Thursday showed weaker demand from abroad drove a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders in July.
Germany’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on weaker exports, with the decrease in foreign sales mainly driven by Britain and below-average demand from China.
A run of weak data since then has fueled concerns that the economy could tip into recession in the July-September period.
“The nightmare is now unfolding, and it can’t be shaken off,” Thomas Gitzel, economist at VP Bank Group, said after Friday’s data.
Labour market data showed last week that seasonally adjusted unemployment rose in August, eroding a pillar of growth that has helped support Germany’s traditionally export-driven economy.
With its sales abroad hit by a worsening trade climate, a global economic slowdown and the increasingly chaotic run-up to Brexit, the bulk of Germany’s growth momentum is now being generated domestically — a dependency that leaves it exposed to any weakening of the jobs market.
Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on Thursday that the German economy is in the “early days of a slowdown.”
The government expects economic growth to slow to 0.5% this year from 1.5% in the previous year. This would be the weakest expansion since 2013 when the euro zone struggled amid a sovereign debt crisis.

Topics: Germany

