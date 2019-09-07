You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft
﻿

Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft

Above, a wing spar assembly robot for the 777x aircraft in Boeing’s Everett, Washington facility in this October 23, 2017 photo. (AFP)
Updated 07 September 2019
AFP

Boeing suspends testing of long-haul 777X aircraft

  • The 777X was originally scheduled to take off on its first test flight this summer
  • That date has been postponed until early 2020 by Boeing, due to problems with its General Electric engine
Updated 07 September 2019
AFP

NEW YORK: Boeing has suspended testing on its new long-haul 777X aircraft, the company said Friday, a setback that comes as it battles to rebound from the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX.
The so-called “final load” tests are part of the aircraft certification process, overseen by inspectors from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and meant to subject the plane to “loads and stresses well beyond normal operational loads,” a Boeing spokesman said in an email.
“During final load testing on the 777X static test airplane, the team encountered an issue that required suspension of the test,” the spokesman said.
“The testing conditions were well beyond any load expected in commercial service. The event is under review and the team is working to understand root cause.”
A source close to the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity said a door of the plane blew out during the test.
Such an occurrence is rare during final load testing, an industry source said.
The 777X was originally scheduled to take off on its first test flight this summer. That date has been postponed until early 2020 by Boeing, due to problems with its General Electric engine.
The company spokesman declined to say whether the latest setback would further delay the schedule.
The FAA investigates issues that come up during structural testing of aircraft, the agency said.
During these tests, the plane is placed under extreme stress to verify its structural strength. To check the wings, for example, a system of fasteners is connected which allow examiners to bend them up and down.
Traditionally, these tests push the aircraft to the breaking point estimated by the manufacturers, and are essential to obtain certification from regulators.
The suspension of the testing for the 777X comes as Boeing is in the process of completing changes required by regulators on the 737 MAX, which has been grounded worldwide after two crashes that resulted in 346 deaths.
Civil aviation authorities have stepped up their inspections since the disasters, most notably the FAA, which has been accused of cozy ties with Boeing.
In an effort to reinforce its independence, the US regulator has become much more detailed and demanding, according to industry sources interviewed by AFP.
Boeing’s 777X, which is meant to replace the 777 and can carry 400 to 425 passengers, has already been ordered by eight airlines, including Emirates.
It is meant to compete with the A350 of European manufacturer Airbus.
Up until Friday, industry experts had said the first deliveries of the 777X probably would not take place before 2021 because the test flight period and approval process should be extended, due to the delays caused by the engine issue.

Topics: aviation Boeing 777x aircraft

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing delays delivery of ultra-long-range version of 777X aircraft
0
Business & Economy
Boeing opens factory to make wings for new 777X jetliner

Big Oil undermines UN climate goals with $50bn of new projects: report

Updated 07 September 2019
Reuters

Big Oil undermines UN climate goals with $50bn of new projects: report

  • Carbon Tracker says 18 new projects “deep out of the money”
  • Companies risk “wasting” $2.2 trillion by 2030
Updated 07 September 2019
Reuters

LONDON: Major oil companies have approved $50 billion of projects since last year that will not be economically viable if governments implement the Paris Agreement on climate change, think-tank Carbon Tracker said in a report published on Friday.
The analysis found that investment plans by Royal Dutch Shell, BP and ExxonMobil among other companies will not be compatible with the 2015 Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
“Every oil major is betting heavily against a 1.5 degree Celsius world and investing in projects that are contrary to the Paris goals,” said report co-author Andrew Grant, a former natural resources analyst at Barclays.
Big oil and gas companies have welcomed the UN-backed Paris Agreement, in which governments agreed to curb greenhouse gas emissions enough to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or “well below” 2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.
Scientists view 1.5 degrees Celsius as a tipping point where climate impacts such as sea-level rise, natural disasters, forced migration, failed harvests and deadly heatwaves will rapidly start to intensify if it is breached.
Carbon Tracker’s analysis, co-authored by Mike Coffin, a former geologist at BP, found that 18 newly approved oil and gas projects worth $50 billion could be left “deep out of the money” in a lower carbon world.
The projects include Shell’s $13 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) Canada LNG project, a $4.3 billion oilfield expansion project in Azerbaijan owned by BP, Exxon, Chevron and Equinor, and a $1.3 billion deepwater project in Angola operated by BP, Exxon, Chevron, Total and Equinor.
The report also concluded that oil and gas companies risk “wasting” $2.2 trillion by 2030 on new projects if governments apply stricter curbs on greenhouse gas emissions.
Previous reports on the implications of climate change for oil and gas companies by Carbon Tracker and other researchers have contributed to a wave of investor pressure on majors to show that their investments are aligned with the Paris goals.
While some companies including Shell, BP, Total and Equinor have increased spending on renewable energy and introduced carbon reduction targets, the sector says it needs to continue investing in new projects to meet future demand for oil and gas as Asian economies expand.
Shell said in a statement that it has set out an “ambition” to halve net carbon emissions by 2050 “in step with society as it moves toward meeting the aims of Paris.”
“As the energy system evolves, so is our business, to provide the mix of products that our customers need,” Shell said.
BP said its strategy to produce low cost and low carbon oil and gas was in line with the International Energy Agency (IEA)forecasts and the Paris agreement.
“All of this is aimed at evolving BP from an oil and gas focused company to a much broader energy company so that we are best equipped to help the world get to net zero while meeting rising energy demand,” the company said in a statement.
Exxon, Chevron, Equinor and Total did not reply to requests for comment.
Nevertheless, the latest Carbon Tracker report said the big oil and gas companies spent at least 30% of their investment last year on projects that are inconsistent with the path to limit global warming to even 1.6 degrees Celsius.
“These projects represent an imminent challenge for investors and companies looking to align with climate goals,” the report warned.
Carbon Tracker’s calculations were based on three scenarios produced by the Paris-based IEA models of oil and gas supply under different warming pathways.
With fossil fuel supply on course to outstrip demand if the world is to limit warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the report assumed that the projects with the lowest production costs would be the most competitive.
“Demand for oil can be satisfied with projects that break even at below $40 per barrel and pursuing higher-cost projects risks creating stranded assets that will never deliver adequate returns,” the report said.
Benchmark crude futures were trading at around $62 per barrel on Thursday.

Topics: Big Oil Oil climate change

Related

Analysis 0
Business & Economy
Cheaper compliant fuel oil stalks gasoil’s lead in IMO 2020 switch
0
Business & Economy
Oil rises, set for weekly gain amid hopes for end to US-China trade war

Latest updates

Greek PM set to outline tax cuts, structural reforms
0
Severing ties with Qatar is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign right and protects its security: SPA
0
Pentagon chief says US working toward ‘good deal’ with Taliban
0
Pakistan denies use of airspace to Indian president
0
Germany’s Merkel presses call for peaceful Hong Kong resolution
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.