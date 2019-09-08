Stripped-back auto show mirrors German car industry gloom

You are here

Major foreign carmakers are staying away with climate demonstrators planning to make up the numbers at this year’s International Auto Show. (AFP)
FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Frankfurt’s biennial International Auto Show (IAA) opens its doors to the public Thursday, but major foreign carmakers are staying away while climate demonstrators march outside — forming a microcosm of the industry’s woes.

“There have never been so many cancelations by carmakers,” said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer of the Center for Automotive Research (CAR).

“The IAA is turning into a trade fair packed with problems,” he added, in the image of the German manufacturers who host it.

Giants like Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen are seeing their engineering advantage and profit margins eroded — even as the global economic outlook darkens.

The potential blow of US tariffs on European auto imports hangs over many carmakers, who have already suffered from an escalating Washington-Beijing trade confrontation due to their American factories.

Meanwhile three of the world’s four largest carmakers will stay away from the IAA this year: the French-Japanese Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Japan’s Toyota and US-based General Motors (GM).

Other heavyweights like Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler and France’s PSA have also absented themselves, as well as some of the best-known luxury brands.

The remaining manufacturers huddled in Frankfurt’s massive trade fair complex have one major priority: stoking enthusiasm for new electric models set for release this year, as new EU carbon emissions limits enter into force from 2020.

If manufacturers cannot squeeze the average carbon dioxide (CO2) output of their fleets below 95 grams per kilometer, they will be fined a hefty €95 ($105) per excess gram on each car registered.

After years of delay, German manufacturers still lag foreign competitors like California’s Tesla on the costly research and development for electric alternatives that can score in the mass market.

Even at the high end, Volkswagen subsidiary Audi has failed to dent Tesla with its e-Tron electric SUV.

And stablemate Porsche is betting buyers will be prepared to fork out a massive premium over the Californian brand’s top models for its new battery-powered Taycan.

That makes VW’s Frankfurt launch of its ID.3 — a compact all-electric car that it compares to the legendary Beetle and Golf — of vital importance, as the tip of the spear in the sprawling conglomerate’s €30-billion electric offensive.

The first model based on VW’s modular MEB electric platform, ID.3 “is almost critical to survival” for the company, Stefan Bratzel of the Center of Automotive Management said.

“It has to be a success, the shot has to hit home, because a lot is riding on it.”

Where big international competitors will be lacking, climate demonstrators are planning to make up the numbers at this year’s IAA.

Thousands are expected to hit the streets Saturday, reaching the trade fair on bicycles or on foot, while a blockade is scheduled Sunday amid calls for a “transport revolution.”

After taking on coal mining over the summer, the environmentalists are turning their fire on a sector that long seemed untouchable.

As Germany’s biggest manufacturing industry employing around 800,000 people, the car sector was also protected through deep connections to traditional political parties.

But the winds are changing in German politics.

Climate change has shot up voters’ agenda after a fierce 2018 drought and months of “Fridays for Future” demonstrations by schoolchildren, while the Greens are polling at unprecedented levels and made big gains in this year’s European elections.

Meanwhile a years-long diesel emissions cheating scandal rumbles on, as a case by 400,000 car owners against VW over “dieselgate” opens in three weeks’ time.

And on September 20, all eyes will be on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s beleaguered coalition government in Berlin, as it unveils a comprehensive new climate strategy ahead of a UN summit.

Topics: transport Germany

DUBAI: Top oil producers will consider fresh output cuts at a meeting this week, but analysts are doubtful they will succeed in bolstering crude prices dented by the US-China trade war.
The OPEC petroleum exporters’ group and key non-OPEC members want to halt a slide in prices that has continued despite previous production cuts and US sanctions that have squeezed supply from Iran and Venezuela.
Analysts say the OPEC+ group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which monitors a supply cut deal reached last year, has limited options when it meets in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
The obvious move is to deepen the reductions.
But while that could help prices, it also risks further losses of market share, analysts say.
“OPEC has traditionally resorted to production cuts in order to shore up the prices,” said M. R. Raghu, head of research at Kuwait Financial Center (Markaz).
“However, this has come at the cost of reduction in OPEC’s global crude market share from a peak of 35 percent in 2012 to 30 percent as of July 2019,” he told AFP.
The 24-nation OPEC+ group, dominated by the group’s kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC production giant Russia, agreed to reduce output in December 2018.
That came as a faltering global economy and a boom in US shale oil threatened to create a global glut in supply.
Previous supply cuts have mostly succeeded in bolstering prices.
But this time, the market has continued to slide — even after OPEC+ agreed in June to extend by nine months an earlier deal slashing output by 1.2 million barrels per day.
The new factor is the trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, whose tit-for-tat tariffs have created fears of a global recession that will undermine demand for oil.
Saudi economist Fadhl Al-Bouenain said the oil market has become “highly sensitive to the US-China trade war.”
“What is happening to oil prices is outside the control of OPEC and certainly stronger than its capability,” Bouenain said.
“Accordingly, I think OPEC+ will not resort to new production cuts” because that would further blunt the group’s already shrunken market share, he said.
European benchmark Brent was selling at $61.54 per barrel Friday, in contrast with more than $75 this time last year but up from around $50 at the end of December 2018.
The deliberations also coincide with stymied production from Iran and Venezuela and slower growth in US output, meaning that supplies are not excessively high.
“US shale output growth does not have the same momentum as in previous cycles, and OPEC production is at a 15-year low, having fallen by 2.7 million barrels per day over the past nine months,” Standard Chartered said in a commentary last month.
“We think that the oil policy options for key producers are limited, for the moment,” the investment bank said.
No decisions will be taken at Thursday’s meeting, but it should produce recommendations ahead of an OPEC+ summit in Vienna in December.
Rapidan Energy Group said the alliance might need to cut output by an additional one million bpd to stabilize the market.
But the problem will be deciding which member countries will shoulder the burden of any new cuts.
Saudi Arabia, which is the de facto leader of OPEC and pumps about a third of the world’s oil, took on more than its fair share last time around.
Bouenain said he believes that Riyadh is likely to be more resistant this time, given the impact on the kingdom’s revenues.
Raghu said the primary factor dragging down oil prices was poor demand due to trade tensions between the US and China.
“Without a favorable resolution to the dispute, OPEC’s production cuts will not result in a sizeable uptick of oil prices,” he said.

