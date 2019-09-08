Smooth succession: Jack Ma eases out of a thriving Alibaba

You are here

China’s ‘entrepreneurial godfather’ Ma built a ‘really robust culture at Alibaba and they are still just innovating like crazy.’ (AFP)
  • Ma officially leaves on Tuesday, his 55th birthday
SHANGHAI: Jack Ma steps down next week as chairman of Alibaba, but the start-up he built into an online retail behemoth is expected to keep thriving into a new era thanks to a culture of innovation he helped nurture.
A former English teacher whose often playful image shattered the stereotype of the drab Chinese executive, Ma officially leaves on Tuesday, his 55th birthday.
Ma plans to put his vast fortune — among China’s biggest at $41 billion — into initiatives serving his first love, education, following the footsteps of a fellow tech innovator he admires: Bill Gates.
The departure of charismatic founders from big tech companies typically causes hand-wringing and wobbling share prices, but not at Alibaba.
The company’s operational reins have for a couple of years now been in the hands of a respected team of executives who have kept it on e-commerce’s cutting-edge.
Ma was Alibaba’s driving force and a frequently irreverent ambassador for the company, known for stunts like a Michael Jackson-inspired dance at an Alibaba anniversary celebration two years ago and starring in his own kung fu short film.
He is expected to retain some advisory functions.
But the transition to figures like CEO Daniel Zhang, and co-founder and executive vice chairman Joseph Tsai — announced exactly a year ago — may prove to be the “gold standard” for tech-company succession, said Jeffrey Towson, an equity investor and professor at Peking University.
“He’s succeeded at what Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and (Yahoo co-founder) Jerry Yang failed at, which is making themselves redundant,” said Towson, who has authored books on China’s leading companies.
“He built a really robust culture at Alibaba and they are still just innovating like crazy.”
Ma was a cash-strapped Chinese entrepreneur when he convinced friends to give him $60,000 to start Alibaba in the eastern city of Hangzhou in 1999.
With monthly active users of more than 750 million today, Alibaba helped to unlock China’s massive consumer power, coincidentally a key objective of the government today as its seeks to fuel domestic demand to lessen the reliance on fickle foreign trade.
Its Taobao and Tmall platforms have helped countless businesses grow.
“(Ma) has been the driving force for the development of China’s Internet industry and economy. He is (China’s) entrepreneurial godfather,” said furniture maker Cheng Huaibao.
Cheng, 30, is one of millions of small businessmen, often located in so-called “Taobao villages” — communities whose economies are oriented toward Alibaba’s vast market — who leapt into commerce thanks to the company.
Cheng started making bunk beds in 2010 in eastern Jiangsu province with 10 staff. Today his thriving operation has 100 employees.
“Without Teacher Ma, I wouldn’t have come out and started my own business,” Cheng said, using a common Chinese term of respect.
There have been criticisms.
Alibaba and its imitators are accused of fostering rampant commercialism and materialism and the selling of counterfeit goods.
Chinese e-commerce today also produces mountains of packaging material, contributing to a rising national garbage problem.
And some of Ma’s comments have drawn barbs, including recently dismissing concerns that Chinese workers were toiling excessive hours, as did the news last year that he was a Chinese Communist Party member.
But Alibaba has continued to expand its ecosystem, pushing into cloud computing, entertainment, and a “new retail” concept — combining online ordering with bricks-and-mortar stores — while its Alipay finance unit has pioneered cashless digital payments.
Despite slowing Chinese economic growth and the US trade war, earnings have so far remained strong.
Ma, who has established an eponymous charitable organization, already has launched a range of education initiatives.
Last month he sketched out his mantra going forward during a technology debate in Shanghai with Elon Musk, good-naturedly chiding the US entrepreneur about his obsession with putting a man on Mars.
“We need a hero like you, but we need more heroes like us improving things on Earth,” Ma said.

  • “Better transport links across the country will be a crucial part” of rebalancing Britain’s London-centric economy, says minister
LONDON: Britain’s historic rail industry is destined for the biggest shakeup in decades that could end in renationalization and significant investment to vastly improve services amid costly fares and delays.
Full state-control of the industry is a distinct possibility should a looming general election triggered by Brexit turmoil result in victory for the main opposition Labour party.
At the same time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is awaiting the conclusions of a passenger-focused review of the UK’s entire rail sector described by the Conservative government as “the most significant” since the Tories privatised British Rail in the mid-1990s.
“It isn’t good enough that so many commuters spend their mornings staring at a delayed sign at their train platform,” British finance minister Sajid Javid said last week.
Delivering government spending plans for the next year, Javid added that “better transport links across the country will be a crucial part” of rebalancing Britain’s London-centric economy.
Johnson has meanwhile ordered a separate review into the High Speed 2 (HS2) railway linking London with other major English cities, but which has been beset by soaring build costs and massive delays.
Both reviews will deliver their findings by the end of the year, by which time Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn could be prime minister.
Full nationalization of the rail industry that once helped to drive the Industrial Revolution “is undoubtedly a vote winner for Corbyn and Labour,” said Gwilym David Blunt, lecturer in international politics at City, University of London.
While Britain’s rail tracks remain in state hands, the trains are run by mostly private companies enjoying large government subsidies.
“The railways were once a point of pride in this country and now they are absolutely dire compared to the rest of Europe,” Blunt told AFP.
“UK trains are crowded, expensive, often delayed, and of extremely old stock. Voters are angry at receiving little value for money.”
Rail passenger journeys in Britain have hit a record annual high at almost 1.76 billion, fueled by commuters who have no choice but to take the train to work.
The government’s “root and branch” review of the rail sector, including improvements to freight travel, is chaired by Keith Williams, a former chief executive of British Airways.
Presenting an interim update, Williams noted that UK customer satisfaction with Britain’s train services is at a decade-low.
Williams’ review “could be used to bolster the case for taking the railways back into public hands,” said Blunt.
“However, if the review is pro-private ownership it won’t necessarily stop renationalization.”
He added that “the most plausible strategy” for Corbyn would be to wait for the franchises running the train routes “to expire and take them back into public ownership.”
Another headache lying ahead is HS2. The Department for Transport last week said that the cost of the project was set to soar by more than £20 billion ($24 billion, 22 billion euros) to up to £88 billion owing to the complexity of building works.
And rather than its first phase opening in 2026, trains now face not running until 2031.
The initial phase of HS2 — Britain’s first new railway north of London in 150 years — plans to connect the capital in southeast England with the country’s second biggest city Birmingham in the Midlands.
The second phase, which the government has said may now not open until 2040, is for trains to travel further north to Manchester and Leeds.
Another major new railway line — the Crossrail project offering an additional fast direct route between Heathrow airport and central London — has also been hit by significant delays and surging costs.
Due to have opened last December, Crossrail is now not expected to begin services until 2021, lifting construction costs by £3.0 billion to about £18 billion.
To be known officially as the Elizabeth Line in honor of Britain’s queen, Crossrail will serve also towns to the east and west of the capital.

