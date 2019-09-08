You are here



A Purdue bankruptcy would make opioids cases even messier

Purdue Pharma headquarters stands in downtown Stamford. (AFP)
AP

  Purdue may soon file for bankruptcy protection
  Purdue has said for months that it wants to reach a deal that would settle all state and local government claims against it
AP

State and local governments have sought billions of dollars from Purdue Pharma as a way to hold the company and the family that owns it accountable for the nation’s opioid epidemic, a potential payout that is now clouded in uncertainty after state attorneys general said settlement talks had broken down.
The attorneys general directly involved in the negotiations with the maker of OxyContin and the Sackler family said they anticipated Purdue filing soon for bankruptcy protection.
“It seems that there will be little money for plaintiffs, if Purdue takes bankruptcy and the Sacklers are not kicking in any money for settlement,” said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law.
Nearly every state and about 2,000 local governments have sued companies in the drug industry over the toll of opioids, which have been linked to more than 400,000 deaths in the US over the last two decades. The suits cast Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue as a particular villain, saying the company’s marketing of its drugs downplayed addiction risks and led to more widespread opioid prescribing, even though only a sliver of the opioid painkillers sold in the US were its products.
On Saturday, two state attorneys general leading settlement negotiations with the company — Tennessee Republican Herbert Slatery and North Carolina Democrat Josh Stein — sent an email to their colleagues saying talks were at an impasse and that they “expect Purdue to file for bankruptcy protection imminently.”
A Purdue spokeswoman and a representative of the family declined to comment on the email, which was obtained by The Associated Press.
Purdue has said for months that it wants to reach a deal that would settle all state and local government claims against it, but it also has threatened to file for bankruptcy protection. Bankruptcy would mark a major shift in the multidistrict litigation being overseen by a federal judge in Cleveland. It would likely take Purdue out of the first federal trial over the opioid crisis, scheduled to start Oct. 21.
Paul Hanly, a lead lawyer for the group of local governments, unions, hospitals and others suing the drug industry in federal court, said in a statement that any breakdown in talks didn’t represent his group of clients.
Those plainitffs, he said, “will continue to explore resolution of our clients’ claims against Purdue and the Sacklers, whether with or without the states and within or without bankruptcy court.”
A bankruptcy judge would have a lot of say over how to divide Purdue’s assets.
The value of the private company, already relatively low, could continue dropping, leaving little to split among thousands of plaintiffs. The company also could go out of business. That’s a big change from settlement proposals that would have kept the company operating in some form. Under one proposal, governments could have seen $10 billion to $12 billion over time, including at least $3 billion from the Sacklers as part of a deal that would have Purdue into a “structured bankruptcy.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who has been part of the negotiations, said the attorneys general did not believe the deal would have been worth that much.
According to the email sent Saturday, the company rejected proposals from the states that could have been worth less money but came with greater assurances that the Sacklers would deliver $4.5 billion.
If the company files for bankruptcy, the Sacklers could still be exposed to lawsuits. At least 17 states have sued one or more family member, and Shapiro said he intends to join them.
But that could be a legally tenuous option for two reasons.
“One big problem is it may be very difficult for states to convince judges to rule that family members are personally liable,” Tobias said. “And even if that happens, plaintiffs may have problems levying on the Sacklers’ assets, if they are offshore.”
Forbes magazine estimated in 2016 that the Sacklers had assets of more than $13 billion. New York’s attorney general has issued subpoenas for financial records of Sackler-connected entities in an effort to find how the family moved money overseas. The Associated Press found last month that a system of trusts and companies makes it difficult to trace the family’s money.
“This will be a challenging road forward,” Shapiro said in an interview.

Topics: Purdue Pharma

Stockpiles of tomatoes? UK retailers bristle at demands of no-deal Brexit

Reuters

  Race to Oct. 31 is building tensions across industry
  Supermarkets say they cannot stockpile fresh food
Reuters

LONDON: A British demand for supermarkets to prepare for a potentially chaotic no-deal Brexit by stockpiling food is stoking anger in the industry, with bosses saying they should not be blamed if people can’t find everything they want on the shelves.
With British politics spiralling toward an unpredictable endgame, makers of food and drugs are having to restructure operations in case the arrival of customs checks shatters supply chains, clogs ports and delays deliveries.
The food industry has warned that their stockpiling can only go so far, and executives have expressed incredulity at Michael Gove, the minister in charge of no-deal Brexit planning, who vowed this month that there would be no shortages of fresh food if Britain leaves the European Union (EU) without agreement on Oct. 31.
Already burned twice by the government delaying supposedly steadfast dates for Britain’s exit from the EU, the industry is also wary of spending hundreds of millions of pounds again when the outcome is so uncertain.
“There is a clear attempt (by government) to talk to a narrative which is that companies, if only they prepared properly, would be able to cope and it’s companies fault if they haven’t,” said Justin King, who was CEO of Sainsbury’s, Britain’s second largest supermarket chain, for 10 years.
“As night follows day, if 50% of lorries are delayed there will be gaps on the shelves inside seven days,” King, currently a director at retailer Marks & Spencer, told Reuters.
A senior executive at one of Britain’s big four supermarkets, which includes Tesco, Morrisons and Asda, said the government was increasingly treating the industry as an extended arm of the state.
“The fundamental question is, whose job is it to provide food for the UK in the case of a blockade?” he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“Taking measures to reasonably protect our business from the impact of Brexit is our duty. When you start to say ‘what is your business doing to feed the nation’ – that starts to move us out of reasonable steps.”
In an emailed statement, the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the UK had robust supply chains across a range of countries and was meeting regularly with industry and retailers to make sure they were fully prepared for Brexit.
“We have a highly-resilient food supply chain and consumers in the UK have access to a range of sources of food. This will continue to be the case when we leave the EU on 31 October, whatever the circumstances,” the statement said.
Gove told parliament on Thursday that delays at the main port of Dover were a material risk but all would run smoothly if companies have the necessary customs declarations. While scarcity of some product lines may push up prices, it was unlikely to lead to full-scale shortages, he said.
“There is no good time of year to leave the European Union without a deal,” he said. “However we have to be ready for the consequences.”
Once considered the industry’s nightmare scenario at the extreme edge of probability, a no-deal Brexit is now looking ever more possible after Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to take Britain out of the EU without an agreement if necessary.
While opposition parties are trying to force another delay, a looming election means nothing can be taken for granted.
That marks a major challenge for a food industry which relies heavily on imports from Europe during the autumn when warmer climes are needed to grow some fruit and vegetables.
While Britain normally buys in around half of its food, with about a third coming from the EU, by the end of October the bloc provides some 86% of lettuces, 70% of tomatoes and 27% of soft fruit, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).
Food grown in North Africa also comes through Spain.
“I don’t believe there is any risk that the UK will go hungry, the question is will the UK be able to eat what it wants to eat in terms of fresh food?,” said the senior supermarket executive.
Autumn is also when retailers fill their warehouses ahead of the year’s busiest shopping season — Christmas.
Tesco boss Dave Lewis has said Britain’s biggest retailer stockpiled over 200 million pounds worth of long-life goods by the original Brexit deadline of end March, but will struggle to repeat that due to the millions of mince pies, hams and cheeses that already sit in warehouses.
Fresh food can’t be stockpiled and border delays of a few days would wilt such produce meaning it could be put on final discount almost as soon as it arrives in store.
Tesco, with a No. 1 grocery market share of 27%, a workforce of 320,000 and a sourcing base of over 50 countries, expects to hold its own alongside rivals.
Sainsbury’s sources a higher proportion of cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers in Britain than others, Morrisons makes half of all its own brand and fresh food and Asda benefits from being part of Walmart, the world’s biggest retailer.
The major supermarkets have declined to say how much they are spending on their Brexit preparations, and declined to give any more details about their current readiness for a no-deal departure.
Ahead of the deadline, manufacturers, suppliers and retailers are battling to unravel a system honed over decades that delivers fresh and non-perishable goods to the stores just in time for sale, and in the most economically efficient way.
The need to build up stocks — to mitigate for any delays at ports — is putting pressure on the vast warehouses that form the backbone of Britain’s food network.
Jonathan Baker, executive director at Lineage UK, the world’s largest temperature-controlled logistics firm, said his sites are at maximum capacity.
Working in the industry for 37 years, he said the whole system started to creak before the original March deadline, with some food deliveries failing as logistics providers struggled to extract goods on time from warehouses filled to the brim.
“It could be a lot worse in October,” he said. “The last Brexit deadline, we were coming out of a relatively quiet period whereas this is slap bang in the busiest time of year.”
With so much uncertainty in the air, supermarkets are asking suppliers to hold more stock, and are likely to source more longer-life vegetables such as carrots and potatoes to avoid any empty shelves, according to the BRC.
“If your competitor is doing better than you then the consumer will walk,” said Andrew Opie, a director at the BRC lobby group. “One of the key items that all consumers look for is tomatoes. If you can’t see it you think the whole store is somehow depleted.”

Topics: Brexit

