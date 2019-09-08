New Saudi oil minister to play key role at Abu Dhabi energy congress

You are here

Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman takes oath in front of King Salman. (SPA)
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, will take center stage on Monday on the opening day of the World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

The minister was appointed on Sunday to replace Khalid Al-Falih, who also stepped down last week as chairman of Saudi Aramco, the biggest oil company.

Prince Abdulaziz, a graduate of the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, has held advisory and executive roles in the Saudi oil industry since 1987, and has played a prominent part in the Kingdom’s dealings with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting countries (OPEC).

“If I had to count the world’s top five experts on the global oil market, he would be one of them,” Anas Al-Hajji, an independent oil analyst who has worked closely with the Saudi ministry, told Arab News.

The minister takes office at a crucial time for energy markets, with plans advancing for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aramco amid global concerns about future demand for oil.

At the event on Monday Prince Abdulaziz will take part in a 30-minute live televised interview for the broadcaster CNBC, conducted by Helima Croft, managing director and global head of commodity strategy at Canadian financial institution RBC Capital Markets.

The congress will be attended by representatives of 150 countries — ministers, executives from the big independent oil companies, and energy experts.

They include Alexander Novak, the Russian energy minister, his UAE counterpart Suhail Al-Mazroui, and OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo. Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser is also expected to attend, as is Sultan Al-Jaber, UAE minister of state and chief executive of Adnoc,  the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

Delegates are likely to seek guidance from Prince Abdulaziz on the state of the Saudi oil industry in the wake of recent significant changes. Ellen Wald, American energy expert and author of the book Saudi Inc, told Arab News: “I would ask the new minister his assessment of how successful the OPEC/Non-OPEC Declaration of Co-operation has been.”

Al-Falih worked hard on the deal with Russian and other non-OPEC members to limit production in the face of growing US crude output.

“I’d also like to ask him about Saudi Arabia’s progress on nuclear power,” Wald said.

Energy expert Robin Mills, chief executive of Qatar Energy consultancy, said: “I think the Congress in Abu Dhabi is a friendly place for him to start off. I presume he will want to send a message of continuity, pressing on with the OPEC-plus deal and co-operation with Russia.”

Other experts echoed the need for continuity in the Saudi approach to global energy markets. David Hodson, managing director of Dubai consultancy BluePearl Management, said the new minister would want “to send a message of stability and reliability before the expected IPO.”

He said: “I find it hard to believe KSA alone could bring oil prices back up without Russian co-operation and a more optimistic global story.”

United Auto Workers scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

Updated 17 min 49 sec ago
AFP

United Auto Workers scandal, weakening car sales mean tough contract talks

  • Rank-and-file workers are feeling skeptical of union management
  • The FBI raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones in August
Updated 17 min 49 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Detroit carmakers and the United Auto Workers faced a challenging backdrop to contract talks even before prosecutors escalated a corruption probe of the union in recent days.
Uncertainties surrounding US trade policy and fuel economy rules have clouded the industry’s outlook for months, while residual anger over plant closures has deepened worker suspicions of management as the US economy shows signs of slowing.
But rank-and-file workers — who must ratify any contract agreement — are also feeling skeptical of union management.
On August 28, less than three weeks before the four-year UAW contract with General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) expires, the FBI raided the home of UAW President Gary Jones.
Then on Wednesday, former union official Michael Grimes pleaded guilty to charges of taking bribes from vendors connected to a training fund, the ninth guilty plea in the long-running US criminal investigation.
The scandal has boosted the already elevated odds of a strike, labor experts say.
“It makes it much more difficult to get it ratified,” said Arthur Wheaton, an expert in industrial labor relations at Cornell University, who thinks the odds of a strike are especially high at GM and FCA.
Talks began in July to replace a four-year contract that expires September 14. Besides a strike or new contract, the two sides could agree to temporarily extend the contract.
The automakers’ contracts, negotiated in three separate rounds, are usually similar but not identical.
GM said Tuesday that it hopes for “an agreement that builds a strong future for our employees and our business.”
The UAW, for its part, won overwhelming support from all three workforces to authorize a strike if necessary.
“We are ready to stand strong for our future,” Jones said in a statement. “We are focused. We are prepared and we are all ready to stand up for our members, our communities and our manufacturing future.”
The list of unpredictables includes the limbo state of a revamped North American Free Trade Agreement, a burgeoning fight between California and the Trump administration over fuel economy rules, and the volatile, wild-card role of President Donald Trump, who has not been shy about going after companies or union officials on Twitter.
“There’s a ton of uncertainty,” said Kristin Dziczek, vice president of industry, labor and economics at the Center for Automotive Research in Michigan. She sees a higher chance of a strike than in past contract talks.
“We don’t know the rules of trade in North America yet, we don’t know the fuel economy regulations,” she added. “These are huge things.”
Key issues once again include nuts-and-bolts items such as wages and health care benefits. The companies are also hoping to win concessions on greater use of temporary workers, a bone of contention for labor.
The talks come at the tail end of a strong period of auto sales that has begun to ebb as more economists predict a recession in the next couple of years.
Both sides are aware of the forecasts, and the union will want guarantees on work levels and pay, while companies will be seeking flexibility.
Dziczek pointed to a “fundamental friction” between the two sides that translates into this sort of conflicting thinking: “’If things get worse, let’s make sure we’re protected,’ versus ‘If things get worse, let’s make sure we don’t get locked in to higher costs.’“
The union is also likely to press for strengthened contract language after GM announced last November that it was effectively shuttering five plants in North America, including facilities in Ohio and Michigan that were “unallocated” for production.
Politicians from both parties criticized GM loudly. They included Trump, whose re-election could hinge on Ohio, Michigan and other industrial Midwestern states.
The announcement affected 2,800 hourly workers, all of whom were eligible for a new job if they could relocate.
The union cried foul, saying the move violated the existing contract that promised no plant closures during the contract’s lifespan. The matter is now being litigated in court.
Wheaton said frustration over GM’s move increases the chances of a strike, as the union will want to “draw a line in the sand to show they pushed GM as hard as they could” over a company move that was seen as “playing games” with contract language.
Wheaton expressed skepticism that the union would achieve its ultimate goal, however, which is to reverse the plant closures.
“In the end, the company always has the right to say what they’re going to build and where they’re going to build it,” he said.

