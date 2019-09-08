You are here

Financial shares drag most Gulf markets, Dubai lead losses

The Tadawul index has reduced its gains for the year to 2.9 percent as the US-China trade dispute and regional geopolitics hurt investor sentiment. (AFP)
Updated 08 September 2019
Reuters

  The market's 2019 gains were as high as 20 percent in May
DUBAI: Most Gulf markets fell on Sunday, pulled down by financial shares, while Dubai’s stock market unperformed regional peers as its top lender Emirates NBD broke a four-day winning streak.

In Saudi Arabia, the index reversed course to close roughly flat as financial stocks also slipped back into negative territory. Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank both fell 2.4 percent. 

The market’s 2019 gains were as high as 20 percent in May, outperforming most regional markets ahead of the inclusion of Saudi stocks in the MSCI that attracted billions of dollars from foreign investors, who have been net buyers every month this year. 

However, the index has reduced its gains for the year to 2.9 percent as the US-China trade dispute and regional geopolitics hurt investor sentiment. 

Middle East funds plan to reduce investment in Saudi Arabia, a Reuters poll showed late last month. 

Dubai’s index closed 0.7 percent lower with Emirates NBD falling 2.9 percent. The bank’s shares have risen in recent sessions after NBD raised its foreign ownership limit to 20 percent from 5 percent and announced its intention to further hike the limit to 40 percent in future. 

Dubai’s developers also weighed on the index as DAMAC Properties and contractor Arabtec Holding both shed 1.2 percent. 

Dubai house prices are expected to decline sharply this year and next as a slowdown in the economy and an oversupply of housing units pose big downside risks to their already weak outlook, a Reuters poll found.

Dubai’s property prices have contracted by 25-35 percent since a mid-2014 peak.  In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2 percent in a drag led by market heavyweight Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which lost 1.6 percent. 

However, Al Dar properties closed 0.9 percent up after launching a residential project on the Saadiyat Island that it said would be open to all nationalities. 

This is the first development on the Saadiyat Island since the introduction of new laws enabling foreign buyers to own freehold land in investment zones in Abu Dhabi. 

In April, Abu Dhabi amended its real estate law allowing foreigners to own land and property in investment areas on a freehold basis. 

Qatar’s index closed 0.2 percent higher with blue-chip petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and Masraf Al-Rayan gaining 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. 

Egypt’s blue-chip index traded flat amid a couple of weak corporate earnings. 

Cleopatra Hospital fell 2.7 percent after posting a 38.7 percent decline in the second-quarter profit, while Egyptian Resorts lost 1 percent after reporting a wider loss for the same period.

British Airways pilots ground planes in unprecedented 48-hour strike

Updated 09 September 2019
Reuters

  • The pilots are demanding a bigger share of British Airways' profits
  • BA has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair
LONDON: British Airways pilots began a 48-hour strike on Monday, grounding most of the airline’s flights and disrupting thousands of travelers’ plans in unprecedented industrial action over a pay dispute.
The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) last month gave the airline notice of three days of industrial action in September, in what is the first ever strike by BA pilots.
Following the strikes on Sept. 9 and 10, another day of industrial action is scheduled for Sept. 27.
BALPA has said that British Airways (BA) should share more of its profits with its pilots. BA has said the strike action is unjustifiable as its pay offer was fair.
Thousands of customers have had to seek alternative travel arrangements, and the airline has come in for criticism over how it handled communications with passengers ahead of the strikes.
“This strike will have cost the company considerably more than the investment needed to settle this dispute,” BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said in a statement on the eve of the strike.
“It is time to get back to the negotiating table and put together a serious offer that will end this dispute.”
Last Thursday, the airline dismissed a new offer by BALPA as an “eleventh hour inflated proposal” that was not made in good faith. BALPA had said it would haved called off the strikes this week if BA had engaged with the offer.
A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged both sides to end the dispute.
Asked about the strike action, a spokeswoman for British Airways said: “We remain ready and willing to return to talks with BALPA.”
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is investigating the airline after it enraged some travelers by wrongly telling them their flights had been canceled.
The regulator also reminded the airline to proactively tell customers of their rights. During the strikes, BA must offer the passengers reimbursement for canceled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions or a new flight at a later date.

