Geely to bring air taxis to China in tie-up with Daimler-backed Volocopter

German startup Volocopter said the new funds will be used toward bringing its VoloCity aircraft to commercial launch within the next three years. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • Daimler investment reflects how the Chinese company is transitioning to become a mobility technology group
  • The investment is not Geely’s first bet on flying machines
Reuters

BEIJING: German startup Volocopter said it plans to form a partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group that will bring its air taxis to China and that it has raised €50 million ($55.13 million) in fresh funding from the Chinese company and others.
Volocopter, which says it is building the world’s first manned, electric and vertical takeoff air taxis, said in a statement on Monday that the other investors in the new funding round include German luxury car maker Daimler, which it had previously raised money from.
It did not say how much each investor contributed, but added that the most recent deal increases the total capital it has raised to €85 million, and that the new funds will be used toward bringing its VoloCity aircraft to commercial launch within the next three years.
Geely’s chairman Li Shufu said in the statement that the investment reflected how the Chinese company is transitioning to become a mobility technology group, investing in and developing a wide range of next-generation technologies.
The co-operation underlines “our confidence in Volocopter air taxis as the next ambitious step in our wider expansion in both electrification and new mobility services,” Li said.
The investment is not Geely’s first bet on flying machines. It is building a plant in China’s central city of Wuhan to make Terrafugia branded flying cars, company documents show.
Geely bought a 9.7 percent stake in Daimler in 2018. The companies have said they plan to build the next generation of Smart electric cars in China through a joint venture. They also plan to form a premium ride-hailing joint venture in China.

Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister

Updated 27 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

  • Prices on Monday were also supported by a rise in oil imports in China in August
  • In the US, drilling companies cut the number of operating oil rigs for a third week in a row last week
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil rose on Monday on expectations that Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, will continue to support output cuts by OPEC and other producers to prop up prices under new energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
Prices climbed for a fourth day and were also supported by comments from the United Arab Emirates’ energy minister that OPEC and its allies are committed to balancing the crude market.
Global benchmark Brent was up 53 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $62.07 a barrel by 0425 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was 57 cents, or 1 percent, higher at $57.09 a barrel.
Salman, a long-time member of the Saudi delegation to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), was named to the position on Sunday, replacing Khalid Al-Falih
“The change at the top doesn’t necessarily mean a shift in policy as much as it’s being viewed as a move to improve relations within OPEC and with non-OPEC producers in the wake of the latest Russian compliance fissures,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at Axi Trader.
Russia’s oil output in August exceeded its quota under the OPEC+ agreements.
Prices on Monday were also supported by a rise in oil imports in China in August, with shipments to the world’s biggest importer up 3 percent from July and nearly 10 percent higher in the first eight months of 2019 from a year earlier.
“With (refinery) maintenance season wrapping up, oil imports stayed buoyant. Attractive profit margins continue to favor higher imports; despite the industry burdened by higher products inventories,” ANZ Research said in a note.
In the US, drilling companies cut the number of operating oil rigs for a third week in a row last week.

