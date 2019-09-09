You are here

Lloyds warns mis-selling could cost it an extra $2.2bn

A sign hangs outside a Lloyds Bank branch in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Expects to set aside an extra 1.2-1.8 bln stg in Q3
  • Shares fall more than 2%
Reuters

LONDON : Lloyds Banking Group will set aside up to an extra £1.8bn ($2.2bn) to settle mis-selling claims in Britain’s costliest consumer banking scandal, and said it was suspending its 2019 share buyback program.

Banks are putting aside more money to pay claims against mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) following a rush of consumer enquiries about compensation ahead of the deadline on Aug. 29.

PPI policies were sold alongside a personal loan or mortgage to cover repayments if borrowers fell ill or lost jobs, but many were unsuitable.

The PPI saga has already cost lenders more than £36bn in payouts, with analysts estimating the final bill could top £50bn .

RBS said last week it faced additional costs of up to £900m, while Clydesdale Bank made a fresh 300-450m pound provision.

As Britain’s biggest domestic lender, Lloyds has been the most exposed to PPI and has already paid out more than £20bn .

Lloyds said on Monday it had received 600,000-800,000 requests for information about PPI per week in August, well above its expectations of around 190,000 per week.

As a result, it expects to set aside a further £1.2-1.8bn in its third quarter results to cover payouts.

The bank’s shares fell more than 2% in early trading, before paring some losses to stand down 0.7% at 0920 GMT.

Lloyds also said it had received a claim submitted by the Insolvency Service’s Official Receiver on behalf of bankrupt consumers, pushing costs higher.

It added the charge would dent its profitability and scrapped guidance for a return on tangible equity of around 12% this year. It also warned the increase in its capital ratio in 2019 would be below its 170-200 basis points per annum guidance.

The lender made PPI provisions worth £650m in the first half of this year, meaning the total combined cost for 2019 could hit as much as £2.45bn , equivalent to 41% of its 6bn pretax profit last year. The bank set aside £750m for PPI in 2018.

Lloyds had been expected to make a further provision following its rivals’ moves, with analysts at KBW saying they had downgraded the bank last week partly due to the expected charge. KBW said the top end of the charge at 1.8bn was marginally better than its worst case scenario.

Barclays could take a provision of up to £700m when it reports third quarter results on Oct. 25, KBW estimated based on provisions taken by the other banks.

A spokeswoman for Barclays declined to comment.

Lloyds was given some breathing space on capital in May, when regulators reduced its required core capital ratio to 12.5% from 13%, equating to around £1bn .

Lloyds is continuing to target paying a dividend and said it would make a decision on surplus capital at the end of the year.

Ian Gordon, analyst at Investec, said he believed Lloyds’ dividend for this year would be “perfectly safe” despite the forthcoming charge, but warned that if it came in at the upper end it would likely delay buybacks until March next year.

German export rise “no reason for euphoria,” says angst-gripped industry

Reuters

  • Exports rise 0.7% m/m, imports fall 1.5%
  • Readout bucks expectations for exports to decline
Reuters

BERLIN: German exports unexpectedly rose in July, data showed on Monday, but business groups said tariff disputes and Brexit uncertainty still posed risks to Europe’s largest economy as it teeters on the brink of recession.
Exports rose 0.7% in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, while imports fell 1.5%, the Federal Statistics Office said. The trade surplus rose to 20.2 billion euros ($22.3 billion) after a downwardly revised 18.0 billion euros the month before.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5% drop in exports and a 0.3% fall in imports, while the trade surplus was expected to come in at 17.5 billion euros.
“The small rise in exports in July is no reason for euphoria about foreign trade,” said Volker Treier, economist at the DIHK Chambers of Industry and Commerce.
“Uncertainties persist for business, mainly due to the smoldering global trade conflicts and the still unclear Brexit (path).”
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday that the US-China trade conflict could take years to resolve, although Washington wants “near term” results from talks in September and October.
Monday’s stronger-than-expected German export figures cut against the grain of a recent run of weak data from Europe’s largest economy, which has fueled concerns that it could tip into recession in the July-September period.
Against that backdrop, the European Central Bank is expected to deploy fresh stimulus at its policy meeting on Thursday.
Germany’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter on weaker exports, with the decrease in foreign sales mainly driven by Britain and below-average demand from China.
Economists generally define a technical recession as at least two consecutive quarters of contraction.
Monday’s data showed that in the January-July period, German exports rose by 1.0%, with the strongest contribution coming from markets beyond the European Union, which registered growth of 2.9%.
The BGA foreign trade association said that in contrast to business in Europe, which was being hampered by Brexit uncertainty, business with the United States was going well.
“But this is no reason to give the all-clear, because the many risks and confrontations in foreign trade and the general economic slowdown persist,” BGA President Holger Bingmann said.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on a visit to Beijing on Friday that the China-US trade war was affecting the whole world and that she hoped it would be resolved soon.
With its sales abroad hit, a global economic slowdown and an increasingly chaotic run-up to Brexit, the bulk of Germany’s growth momentum is now being generated domestically — a dependency that leaves it exposed to any weakening of the jobs market.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment rose in August, eroding a pillar of growth that has helped support Germany’s traditionally export-driven economy.
The government expects economic growth to slow to 0.5% this year from 1.5% in the previous year. This would be the weakest expansion since 2013 when the euro zone struggled amid a sovereign debt crisis.
Commenting on the July trade figures, ING economist Carsten Brzeski said: “This morning’s trade data brings a very weak ray of sunshine. Nothing more but luckily also nothing less.”

