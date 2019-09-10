14 bids emerge for stricken French airline, but none ‘feasible’

You are here

Aigle Azur airline is in cessation of payments and placed into receivership. (AFP)
Updated 10 September 2019
AFP

PARIS: France’s Aigle Azur airline has received 14 takeover bids as it seeks to stave off a collapse that would put its 1,150 employees out of work, but it said all would have to be improved because they aren’t “feasible” for now.
“These takeover offers for the company all need to be refined and are not feasible in their current form,” the company said late Monday.
Some 13,000 passengers, mainly on the airline’s core Algeria routes, remain stranded after Aigle Azur filed for bankruptcy last week and canceled all flights as of Friday night.
A new works council meeting has been set for Friday, ahead of a court hearing on Monday, to evaluate improved offers due later this week.
Air France, the country’s flag carrier, has tabled an offer, though it declined to elaborate on whether it was for the entire airline or only specific assets.
EasyJet confirmed in had lodged a bid, as has fellow low-cost operator Vueling, union sources said.
The Dubreuil group, which owns Air Caraibes, told AFP it had made a bid, as has Lionel Guerin, the former CEO of Air France’s low-cost subsidiary Hop.
“Obviously there are two main activities: the long-haul flights, which would interest Air Caraibes, and then the core France-Algeria and France-Maghreb operations, which would interest candidates like Air France,” France’s secretary of state for transport, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, told France Info radio on Monday.
Aigle Azur operates 11 planes but unions say potential suitors are likely to be most interested in its landing slots at Paris Orly, the city’s second-biggest airport, after Charles de Gaulle.
Aigle Azur transported last year some 1.9 million passengers, with destinations in Algeria making up half of its operations that brought in 300 million euros ($329 million) of revenue.

Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years

Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi contract awards surge to highest in four years

  • The contract tally reached SR64.3 billion during the second quarter — up 32 percent on the previous quarter and an increase of 92 percent on a year earlier
  • The oil and gas sector overwhelmingly dominated the contracts awarded in the second quarter, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The value of contracts awarded in Saudi Arabia almost doubled in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, led by the energy, property and military sectors, according to a report published on Tuesday.
The contract tally reached SR64.3 billion ($17.2 billion) during the period — up 32 percent on the previous quarter and an increase of 92 percent on a year earlier, the US-Saudi Arabian Business Council (USABC) said in its report.
It represents the highest value of contracts awarded by quarter in four years with more awards made in the first half of this year than the whole of 2018.
“This highlights the resurgence in 2019, which is on pace to match the construction boom witnessed prior to the brief economic downturn,” USABC said.
The collapse of oil prices in 2014 led to billions of dollars worth of projects being placed on hold throughout the Gulf, but business activity in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy has started to accelerate.
While a majority of the contracts were awarded by the government, the private sector was an active participant in the real estate sector in particular, USABC noted.
The oil and gas sector overwhelmingly dominated the contracts awarded in the period, accounting for almost three-quarters of the total.
Saudi Aramco continued awarding projects to international contractors at its Marjan oil field as well as the Tanajib oil complex in the Eastern Province, the council said.
For the second consecutive quarter, the Eastern Province contributed the largest share of awarded contracts by region.
The order pipeline for the rest of the year also looks set to continue the strong momentum, led by Aramco’s Marjan and Berri field projects as well as the first phase of the Red Sea Tourism Project.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Aramco

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saipem CEO says Saudi contracts part of natural gas shift
0
Corporate News
ICCE to spotlight Saudi contracting sector

