India, Nepal inaugurate cross border oil pipeline

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Khadga Prasad Oli, hit the switch simultaneously to open the anticipated oil pipeline. (File/AFP)
  • The two leaders hailed the pipeline as another step in the friendship between the two nations
  • Nepal imports all of its oil products from India
Katmandu, Nepal: The leaders of India and Nepal have inaugurated South Asia’s first cross country oil pipeline, allowing the Himalayan nation of Nepal to receive an uninterrupted supply of oil from its large southern neighbor.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart, Khadga Prasad Oli, hit the switch simultaneously Tuesday from their offices in New Delhi and Katmandu to open the 69-kilometer (43-mile) pipeline, which will bring gasoline, diesel fuel and kerosene across the border to Nepal.
The two leaders hailed the pipeline as another step in the friendship between the two nations.
Nepal imports all of its oil products from India. Disturbances in the border area have in the past led to disruptions of the supply.

Egypt’s August inflation rate falls to 7.5%, lowest in years

Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s August inflation rate falls to 7.5%, lowest in years

  • The inflation rate was lower than some analysts expected
  • The July pace was 8.7%
Updated 30 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer-price inflation rate declined to 7.5% in August, the lowest rate in years, and analysts said it opened the way for further rate cuts by the central bank.
The inflation rate, reported by the official statistics agency CAMPAS on Tuesday, was lower than some analysts expected. The July pace was 8.7%.
Egypt is approaching the end of an economic reform program backed by the International Monetary Fund that during 2017 saw inflation rise to a high of 33%.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, also declined, to 4.9% in August from 5.9% in July, the central bank said on Tuesday.
According to Refinitiv data, August’s headline rate was the lowest in more than six years.
“[August’s rate] falls well below the 9% target the Egyptian Central Bank had set itself for the end of 2020. This paves the way for another large rate cut on Sept. 26,” said Jaap Meijer, head of equity research at Arqaam Capital.
The central bank cut rates by 150 basis points at its last monetary policy committee meeting, on Aug. 22, encouraged by the declining inflation rate.
Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage, said the August number is “positive and gives positive signs for interest rates in the next meeting. We expect a cut of 1%-1.5%.”
Egypt raised domestic fuel prices in July 2019 as part of the terms of the IMF agreement, and the increase had been expected to push up prices for transport, food products and other goods.
Nadene Johnson, an economist at NKC African Economics, said the August inflation number resulted partly from a favorable base effect from a year earlier. In August 2018, Egypt’s headline inflation rate was 14.2%, after subsidies were cut.
She also said a strengthening currency as well as low global oil prices “would support further easing of price pressures.”
“Nonetheless, with energy reforms complete, and with global oil prices on the bearish side, we expect inflation to ease gradually in the coming year, albeit slightly higher toward the end of this year,” Johnson said.

